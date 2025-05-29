Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Ships Disgruntled RB James Cook

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook wants a big contract extension from the team, but one analyst believes the team could instead ship him away for another short-term starter.

Cook has floated the idea of a new contract with a $15 million per year annual salary, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the two sides are not close and won’t be negotiating a new deal.

With Cook heading into the final year of his rookie contract — and not dismissing the idea of holding out — WGR 550 reporter Joe DiBiase believes the time could be right for the Bills to trade their star running back.

Bills Make a Deal With the Bears

DiBiase suggested the Bills could send Cook to the Chicago Bears in exchange for running back D’Andre Swift and a fourth-round pick.

It could be a difficult move for the Bills as Cook has blossomed into one of the league’s most productive running backs, rushing for 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and leading the NFL last year with 16 rushing touchdowns. Cook has helped the Bills unlock a potent rushing attack to complement Josh Allen and the passing game.

DiBiase noted that Swift has just $1.3 million guaranteed money on his contract in 2026, so the Bills could keep him for just one season.

“Bills get short-term starter who makes half of what Cook wants,” DiBiase suggested. “Bears free up $8M in 25 and $7M in 26 they can use to pay Cook. Ben Johnson moves off a RB he didn’t sign for a hand-picked upgrade. Both players are 26 y/o this season.”

Swift is coming off the two most productive seasons of his career, rushing for 2,018 yards and 11 touchdowns over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

James Cook Unclear on His Future in Buffalo

Cook has left some uncertainty over his future with the Bills, telling Poker News that he can’t get into new details about his contract.

“I necessarily don’t want to talk about it right now, because it’s like, it’s something I want to hold in to myself … just let the business take care of the business,” Cook said.

Cook would not dismiss the idea of holding out, though an extended holdout that lasts into the season would be unlikely as he would have no leverage to press for a new deal.

“However it works out, it works out,” Cook told Poker News. “I mean, I just make sure the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates, and however it works out, it works out. And then we go play football.”

Cook was the only player not in attendance when the Bills met for voluntary OTAs this week, but Beane said previously he’s not worried about the running back’s attendance and knows he will show up when they hit the mandatory portion of offseason practices.