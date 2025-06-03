Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Ships Former Defensive Player of the Year to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have taken some big swings in the hopes of improving their pass rush in recent years, landing All-Pro Von Miller in a nine-figure signing, investing several high draft picks, and most recently signing former Pro Bowler Joey Bosa.

The Bills could have the biggest move ahead, with one outlet suggesting they could make a run at a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. While the Bills have mostly stuck to marginal moves to improve their roster, this hypothetical swing for the fences would make the upcoming season a “Super-Bowl-or-bust” campaign.

Bills Would Land T.J. Watt With Massive Trade Package

The hypothetical trade floated by DraftKings would send Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt to Buffalo in exchange for a huge package of players and draft picks. The site suggested the Bills would send next year’s first-round draft pick along with a second-rounder in 2027 and two important pieces of the defense — edge rusher Greg Rousseau and linebacker Dorian Williams.

T.J. Watt on the Bills would be absolutely insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/mYYbUxlg26 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 2, 2025

While costly, the move could make the Bills a Super Bowl favorite in the AFC. The Bills struggled at times to generate a consistent pass rush in recent seasons, with Miller returning slowly from a torn ACL in 2022 and finding difficulty in regaining his Pro Bowl form.

Watt saw his production drop a bit last season after registering 19.0 sacks and one interception in 2023. He finished the 2024 season with 11.5 sacks, which would have led the Bills.

It’s not clear if the Bills would be willing to part with Rousseau, who just earned a big contract extension earlier in the offseason. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the Bills locked down Rousseau for the next four years.

“Another big deal in Buffalo: Former first-round pick Greg Rousseau and the Bills reached agreement today on a four-year, $80 million extension that includes $54 million guaranteed, per sources,” Schefter reported in a post on X.

Bills Could Seek More Affordable Upgrade

While trading for Watt would be a swing for the fences, some analysts believe the Bills will seek a more affordable addition to their defensive line. named free agent Za’Darius Smith as a good fit for the Bills.

Smith was traded to the Detroit Lions before last year’s trade deadline and helped pick up the slack after a season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson. While Smith is on the older side for an edge rusher, Manzano suggested he could be a solid contributor to a Bills team that employs a heavy rotation on the defensive line and could save his energy for pass-rushing situations.