Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Lands All-Pro Replacement for Von Miller

The Buffalo Bills have a hole to fill on their defensive line after the departure of Von Miller and a pair of unexpected absences, but one insider suggests they can fill it with a blockbuster trade.

The Bills chose to part ways with Miller in a cap-saving move, though have kept open the option to bring in back on a new and lower contract. They also lost a pair of newly acquired players on the defensive line, with the league announcing that former Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Michael Hoecht and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will each face six-game suspensions for violating the league’s rules against performance-enhancing drugs.

In the meantime, Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News suggests the Bills could use a Day 2 draft pick to find another All-Pro to throw into the mix.

Bills Land Trey Hendrickson in New Deal

The Bills have already made some moves to bolster their pass rush, adding Joey Bosa on a one-year deal worth $12.6 million. Bailey suggests the Bills could add another accomplished player, trading for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson has already asked the team to explore a trade, and Bailey believes the Bills could acquire him with three picks this year’s No. 56 pick, another fifth-round pick from this year (No. 175), and a 2026 third-round pick.

Hendrickson would be a good insurance policy if Bosa continues to struggle with injuries, as he has in recent years. It could also allow the Bills to rely less heavily on Bosa, saving him for the final stretch of the season and playoffs.

“I understand Buffalo just extended Greg Rousseau and signed Joey to a one-year deal. However, acquiring Hendrickson gives you three havoc play-makers off the edge,” Bailey wrote. “Plus, there is no guarantee Bosa will be healthy all season, and having him in a more supportive role like a closer in baseball would better suit him and the Bills. Get Hendrickson, extend him, and give yourselves a tremendous trio of pass rushers for the 2025 season.”

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team believes there is declining interest in Hendrickson on the trade market, but added that the Bengals may be reluctant to send him to an AFC competition in Buffalo.

“We just decided where the salary was to take a step back,” Beane told reporters on March 14, adding, “We never closed the door whether it’s now or later in the spring or in-season.”