Blockbuster Trade Idea Sees Bills Acquire $100M Browns Veteran for Promising Young Talent

The Browns made a significant splash on Monday by trading star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, they acquired defensive end Jared Verse, along with a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. This bold move raises the question: could there be other players Cleveland is looking to offload?

Cleveland is entering a youth movement, aiming to field many first- and second-year players. The goal is to secure a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. This strategy could make cornerback Denzel Ward trade bait.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry mentioned on Tuesday that he has zero plans to trade Ward, but, of course, things can change with one phone call.

“So, I’d say No. 1, I think it’s probably most appropriate for Denzel to speak for himself,” Berry said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons. “No. 2, Denzel’s been great throughout the offseason. His communication’s been good. He’s a big part of the team, and we like him a lot.”

If the Browns decide to reconsider their stance on trading Ward, the Buffalo Bills should definitely reach out. Here’s a trade package that could convince Cleveland to agree.

Bills Receive: Ward

Browns Receive: Jordan Hancock and a 2027 third-round pick

Why the Bills Should Look to Trade for Ward

It may seem like the Browns aren’t receiving much in return for Ward, despite him still being one of the top seven cornerbacks in the NFL. However, his age and injury history likely diminish his market value.

A closer comparison for what Ward might be traded for is the deal the Miami Dolphins made with the Rams in March 2023, when they acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Dolphins traded tight end Hunter Long, along with a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, to acquire Ramsey. At the time of the trade, Ramsey was 28, about to turn 29, while Ward is already 29.

Ward is a five-time Pro Bowler, most recently appearing in the game last season. Over his career, he has appeared in 110 games, recording 104 pass deflections and 18 interceptions. The 5-foot-11 cornerback has experienced his share of concussions, recently recording his sixth documented one in 2024.

How Ward Trade Can Help the Bills and Browns

If Ward can stay on the field and be healthy, he could transform Buffalo’s defense, but he could be one concussion away from calling it a career. The Bills must fully commit to this trade. If dealing a Day 2 pick along with a young cornerback is all it takes to acquire Ward, they have to do it. Ward is in the final two years of a five-year, $100 million contract, facing cap hits of $30 million this season and $29 million next year.

Cleveland could acquire a third-round pick that would help it either move up the draft board for a quarterback next season or aid its rebuilding efforts. It could also bring in a young player like Hancock, who is entering his second season and could fill the slot position for the Browns for several years to come.