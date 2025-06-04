Bills DC Issues Bold Message Amid Joey Bosa’s Injury Absence

The Buffalo Bills are entering the 2025 with the same goal they have had for the past few years; win the Super Bowl. While they have come close, they have continually fallen short in recent years, but there’s reason to believe the team could finally break through this upcoming season. One reason is because of their new and improved defense, with one of their top additions this offseason being veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Ever since getting selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Bosa has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. The Los Angeles Chargers opted to move on from him this offseason, with the Bills promptly scooping him up in free agency. However, Bosa is already dealing with a calf injury that has resulted in him missing OTAs, leading to an interesting take from the team’s defensive coordinator, Bobby Babich.

Bills DC Bobby Babich Addresses Joey Bosa’s Injury Status

Bosa immediately made a name for himself as a rookie with the Chargers, as he racked up 10.5 sacks in 12 games to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2016. He would go on to be a Pro Bowler in four of the next five seasons, registering 47.5 sacks over that stretch of action. When he was healthy, it was clear that there were few defensive linemen who were better players than Bosa.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a big part of Bosa’s story over the past few seasons. He only played 14 total games in 2022 and 2023 combined, and while he played 14 games last year, his five sacks were the fewest in his career aside from 2022, when he took the field for only five games. Even though he earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection, Los Angeles opted to release him this offseason in order to save some money against the salary cap.

It didn’t take long for Bosa to sign a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Bills in free agency, as he figures to give them the superstar pass rusher they have missed in recent years. Bosa is already being slowed by injuries, though, but Babich recently revealed that he isn’t too worried about the former first-round draft pick, indicating that he will be back in action sooner rather than later.

“He doesn’t want things to make him not available right now to be able to practice,” Babich said of Bosa. “I know he’s disappointed. He’s a competitor…When Joey’s available, he’ll be available, and he’s working his butt off to make sure he’s available.”

Bills Hoping Joey Bosa Can Make Big Impact in 2025

Buffalo opted to move on from Von Miller this offseason after he failed to live up to the high expectations he had in the wake of signing a six-year, $120 million contract back in 2022. The team is clearly hoping that Bosa can fill Miller’s role, and they took on significantly less risk to bring him to town.

If Bosa can emerge, the Bills have a potentially deadly defensive line, with Greg Rousseau on the other side of the line, and Ed Oliver manning the middle at defensive tackle. First, though, Bosa needs to get back on the field, and you can bet he is hard at work behind the scenes working on getting his body right in anticipation of the 2025 season.