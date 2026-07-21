Bold DJ Moore Prediction Could Give Bills Great Chance At Winning Super Bowl

The Bills traded for wide receiver DJ Moore, leaving some people scratching their heads. Buffalo gave up a 2026 second-round pick for Moore, who didn’t have the most productive season with the Bears in 2025. However, that might not be the case this season.

NFL Spin Zone’s Lou Scataglia made a bold prediction for every NFL team and believes that Moore will lead the league in receiving yards.

“In the 2023 season, when DJ Moore was still on the Chicago Bears, and when Justin Fields was his main quarterback, Moore finished with 1.364 yards, which was good for 6th in the NFL,” Scataglia wrote on Sunday. “That was with a bottom-7 quarterback in the NFL at the time throwing him the ball. With Josh Allen now his quarterback, the best that Moore has ever played with, he’ll throw it back a few seasons and get back to his normal, productive self, not only breaking the 1,000-yard mark, but leading the entire league in receiving yards.”

Can Moore Bounce Back in 2026?

Moore is coming off a season where he only recorded 682 receiving yards and six scores in 17 games. That is a pretty low number for a No. 1 receiver, but the Bears did have a lot of mouths to feed on their offense.

Chicago has a handful of playmakers, including receivers Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, to help move the ball down the field. The Bears also had one of the best running attacks in the NFL last season, which limited passing opportunities.

Moore’s drop in production shouldn’t be all on him, and it may just be because the offense had more playmakers on it. Now that Moore is on the Bills, he should be the No. 1 option for Allen.

The Bills Might Get Some Help From New England

If Moore can lead the NFL in receiving yards, it would be a great way to help the Bills make the playoffs. Another factor that could benefit Buffalo’s playoff chances is if the New England Patriots struggle this season; Scataglia believes they will miss the playoffs.

“The New England Patriots schedule does get a lot tougher in the 2026 season, as it’s significantly harder than it was in 2025 when the team won 14 games and made it to the Super Bowl,” Scataglia added. “The Patriots are a very good team, but they’ll be given a dose of reality in 2026.

“The schedule gets tougher, and this regime is still in the beginning-ish stages. Head coach Mike Vrabel is only entering his second year on the job as the Patriots head coach, and it’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows. The Patriots regress big-time and totally miss the playoffs in what many may call a true Super Bowl hangover season.”

The Patriots have taken the AFC East title from the Bills, who held it from 2020 to 2024. Buffalo likely didn’t expect the Patriots to become a threat in the division, but it will be keeping a close eye on them this season.