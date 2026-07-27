Speedy Ex Bills WR Named Best Fit for Division Rival Ahead of Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills could see former impact wide receiver Brandin Cooks sign with a division rival.

The Bills signed Cooks during the season, and he became the team’s No. 1 receiver and an impact receiver down the stretch and in the playoffs. Yet, he’s still unsigned as training camps are beginning this week.

However, ahead of training camps beginning, NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic named the Miami Dolphins the best fit for Cooks.

“Best landing spot: Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have a new regime in place with coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan,” Popper wrote. “This offseason has been primarily about cleaning up the books and taking the necessary medicine. … It does not feel as though the Dolphins are setting Willis up for success given how they have gutted the receiver room. The Dolphins have Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and Malik Washington on the roster along with three draft picks, Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman.

“Cooks is a potential cheap option that would bring some professional production to a room needing it. Cooks landed with the Buffalo Bills for the stretch run last season and had some promising moments. He is a veteran route-runner who can still threaten defenses in the deep part of the field.”

Cooks could be a deep-ball threat for the Dolphins and add some much-needed help to the wide receiver room. He recorded 5 receptions for 114 yards in the regular season and had 5 receptions for 78 yards in the playoffs for the Bills.

Cooks Wants to Return to Bills

Although The Athletic named the Dolphins the best fit for Cooks, the receiver has said he wants to return to Buffalo.

Cooks spoke to The Athletic earlier this offseason about the missed catch call against Denver and the fact he wants to return to Buffalo.

“Obviously, Buffalo is the place I’d love to be,” Cooks said to The Athletic. “I want to prove that to them and have a full offseason with them. Both sides are figuring things out. We’ll see, but hopefully something transpires because I love going to training camp. That’s where you build that callus.”

Cooks was also hopeful to be signed before training camp, which begins on July 29 for Buffalo. He’s also made over $124 million in his career, so he’s not chasing money and instead wants a big role and a chance to win.

Cooks Believed in Josh Allen

As Cooks’ career is winding down, he wants to win and play for good quarterbacks.

So, Cooks said the fact that Josh Allen is at the helm is a key reason why he signed in Buffalo.

“I chose Buffalo because of the belief in Josh Allen,” Cooks said. “From afar, you heard the things going on inside the receiver room. In my mind, ‘OK, this was an opportunity where you got guys that can play, but also there’s a niche in there where, if I can come in and do what I have to do, I’m contributing.’ It was the totality of things, but who wouldn’t want to play with Josh Allen?”

However, whether or not the Bills and Cooks will agree to a deal to bring him back is to be seen.