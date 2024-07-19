Bills Named ‘Top Fit’ to Land Star WR After Stefon Diggs Trade

The Buffalo Bills lost their top wide receiver in a surprise trade earlier this offseason, and now could bring on a new No. 1 through another blockbuster deal.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano identified the Bills as one of the top teams in contention to land San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after his trade demand this week. Graziano wrote that although it may be a tight financial squeeze for the Bills, it could give them a bona fide No. 1 to make up for the loss of Stefon Diggs this offseason.

“No, they also don’t have the cap space to take on $14.125 million, but the Bills aren’t far off and likely could get there with a couple of small moves,” Graziano wrote. “Having traded Stefon Diggs to Houston and lost Gabe Davis to Jacksonville in free agency, the Bills certainly have a need at the position.”

Bills Face Questions Marks on Offense

The Bills saw some significant changes on offense this offseason beyond the departures of Diggs and Davis. The team also lost veteran wide receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, who provided some important depth last season.

The Bills brought on some new veteran players, including Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and used their top draft pick to bring on wide receiver Keon Coleman. Despite the infusion of talent, Graziano wrote that the team still lacks a clear-cut No. 1 option for quarterback Josh Allen.

That could leave room for Aiyuk to join the mix, he wrote.

“Rookie Keon Coleman is still an unknown, and at this time Buffalo looks likely to try and build its 2024 offense around second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid and third-year running back James Cook while their wide receiver situation sorts itself out,” Graziano wrote. “Adding Aiyuk would obviously leave the Bills with less to sort out.”

Uncertain Future for Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk is coming off a season where he made 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns, establishing himself as an NFL star and a centerpiece of the 49ers air attack. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote that the 26-year-old receiver has been angling for a new contract with the team but has “yet to find common ground.”

“Aiyuk, 26, has one year remaining on his rookie contract, the fifth-year option that is set to pay him $14.124 million for this season. He is seeking an extension that would roughly double that value in the form of average annual salary,” Wagoner wrote.

The Niners could be prepared to allow Aiyuk to play out the final year of his contract, with Wagoner suggesting that the team will not give in to his trade demand.

“Through all of that, the Niners have remained steadfast that they have no desire to trade Aiyuk,” he wrote. “Tuesday’s trade request did nothing to change their mind on that front, either. Not only do the Niners consider Aiyuk a foundational player, but they also have their sights set on trying to break through and win a Super Bowl this year.”

Graziano added that if the Niners did end up trading Aiyuk, they could seek a star player in return rather than draft picks as the Super Bowl remains their top goal.