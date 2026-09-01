Bills’ Brandon Beane Justifies Strange Roster Decision

The Buffalo Bills made an unusual decision during final cuts to only move forward with three outside cornerbacks.

Starters Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston were always locks for the roster, as was rookie second round pick Davison Igbinosun, who showed out in training camp and has been speculated to potentially be a candidate to take some starting snaps away from Hairston this coming season.

The most surprising absence therefore was that of undrafted rookie Kani Walker. Walker had an outstanding camp and far outplayed initial expectations over the past month, to the point that consensus final roster projections all had Walker as the fourth and final boundary CB.

Alas, Beane and head coach Joe Brady decided to go with just the trio, and speaking to the media on Tuesday, the GM entering his 10th season in the role revealed why the team made said decision.

Brandon Beane Explains 3 Perimeter CB Decision

“Bills GM Brandon Beane says of keeping only 3 CB and if he needs to keep looking”, Buscaglia reported before quoting Beane: “I feel really good about what’s on the 53, I really do. As long as we stay healthy”.

Buscalgia continues, “Mentions Dee Alford in the boundary CB group, and Jordan Hancock capably stepping in at NCB if need be.”

It is generally uncommon – albeit far from unheard of – for teams to go into the season with fewer than 4 cornerbacks who can play on the outside, and most teams also have also carry two slot cornerbacks or hybrid-safeties who can also cover the nickel.

The Bills are one of just five NFL franchises to only go with three exterior corners, with the others being the Rams, Bucs, Dolphins and Commanders.

So Beane sees it, he has two capable starting nickels and three starting perimeter corners, with one of the nickels, Alford, also being capable of filling in on the outside as cover when necessary.

Why Did the Bills Go Thin on Boundary Cornerbacks?

A likely root of the decision derives from the appointment of Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator earlier this offseason.

In Leonhard’s defensive scheme; which was best seen on display during his six year stint as DC and interim head coach at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-2022; Leonhard does not utilize full time slot corners and prefers a more traditional 3-4 base front with two corners and two safeties.

Whilst that does not mean there is no use for the nickel, it does limit its use practically on the field. This was one of the major reasons the team did away with long-time starting slot and All-Pro Taron Johnson shortly after Leonhard’s arrival.

As a result, Alford is seen more as a hybrid nickel and outside cornerback – something Johnson is not – wherein he functions as the team’s fourth perimeter CB and also covers the slot when needed.

Perhaps another way of thinking about the roster that aligns with the Bills’ new defensive strategy is that Buffalo took four outside corners and one slot – Jordan Hancock – and that one of the boundary CBs incidentally can also play nickel as the starter when needed, although that could still be on around 50% of defensive snaps.

With that mindset, the roster structure makes a lot more sense given the coaching personnel.