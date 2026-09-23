Buffalo Bills Bring Back 11-Year Veteran DT Ahead of Chargers Game

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face ahead of their Week 3 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Buffalo is off to a 2-0 start and is coming off a 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

The Bills are 7-point favorites at home against the Chargers in Week 3.

Buffalo Bills Bring Back Austin Johnson

Ahead of the Bills’ Week 3 game against the Chargers, Buffalo brought back a familiar face.

The Bills announced they signed veteran defensive tackle Austin Johnson to their practice squad. Buffalo had an opening on its practice squad after the Miami Dolphins signed Andre Jones Jr. off the Bills practice squad.

Johnson is in his 11th NFL season and spent the 2024 season with the Bills. He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and spent his first four years with the Titans.

Johnson has also spent time with the New York Giants and Chargers. He was with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. With the Bills in 2024, Johnson recorded 19 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

Buffalo brought back Johnson to add more depth at defensive tackle as the team will be without T.J. Sanders again. The Bills announced Sanders had an appendectomy last night and won’t be at practice.

“Head coach Joe Brady says DT TJ Sanders had an appendectomy last night and understandably will not practice today. In a separate move, the Bills have signed DL Austin Johnson to the practice squad. Johnson played for the Bills in the 2024 season,” Brown wrote on X.

With Sanders having an appendectomy, he likely won’t be available to play on Sunday, so Johnson adds some depth to the defensive line.

Buffalo Looking to Improve its Defense

The Bills’ defense has struggled to begin the year.

Buffalo has a new-look defense with Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator. It’s a new system, and Leonhard believes there are positive signs after two weeks.

“I think it’s inconsistent right now,” said Leonhard. “We’re kind of a boom or bust defense, and that’s not okay long term. That’s not sustainable. When things have gone well in a drive, I think we’re pretty much either three-and-out or touchdown right now over two games. Obviously, that’s not a sustainable way to win and play good defense throughout the course of this season.”

Leonhard, however, knows Buffalo still has work to do.

“(Our play) is not clean enough and when that happens, you’re going to give up touchdowns, and you’re going to make games more interesting than they need to be,” Leonhard said.

The Bills vs. Chargers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.