Bills Have Surprising Opportunity After Trade Target is Cut

The Buffalo Bills’ roster may be stocked with talent, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done shopping for the offseason.

On Monday came word that the Green Bay Packers plan to release cornerback Jaire Alexander. As NFL insider Jordan Schultz noted, the Bills discussed trading for the two-time Pro Bowler earlier this offseason before talks with the Packers fell apart.

Injuries have slowed Alexander over the last two seasons. Back and shoulder issues limited him to just seven games in 2023. In 2024, he played only seven games because of a knee issue.

Prior to that, Alexander had emerged as one of the better young cornerbacks in the NFL. A 2018 first-round pick out of Louisville, Alexander received his first All-Pro selection in 2020. A shoulder injury limited him to just four games in 2021, but Alexander returned in 2022 to make another All-Pro team.

Why are the Packers releasing Jaire Alexander?

Green Bay signed Alexander to a four-year, $84 million contract extension prior to the 2022 season, briefly making him the league’s highest-paid cornerback. Alexander followed that up with his most productive season yet, recording 56 tackles (43 solo) and a career-high five interceptions while playing all 16 games.

The Packers offered to restructure Alexander’s deal in May. Alexander, who was due a base salary of $16.15 million, seemingly declined to acquiesce.

Around that same time, the Packers briefly looked into trading Alexander. The Bills were one of the teams to check in on Alexander, but talks fell apart.

Are the Bills Set at Cornerback?

The Bills have invested significant resources into bolstering their secondary this offseason, starting with extending Christian Benford in March on a four-year, $69 million deal with $37.63 million guaranteed.

Then, Buffalo shored up its depth by bringing back cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Tre’Davious White on cost-efficient one-year deals.

After all that, they used their first-round pick (30th overall) on Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who led the SEC with five interceptions in 2023. They also drafted Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong in the sixth round (177th overall).

While the Bills could certainly revisit acquiring Alexander, especially now that the cost will be much lower, they don’t have a significant need at cornerback.

According to Over the Cap, the Bills also have approximately $1.68 million remaining in salary cap space. Adding someone like Alexander this late in the offseason would require some financial jumping jacks.

Plenty, of course, can still change. The Bills will get another look at their revamped secondary when their two-day mandatory minicamp kicks off Tuesday.