Bills Facing Heavy Backlash Over Controversial Decision Ahead of Season Opener

The Buffalo Bills are a little over one week away from the first regular-season game at their new Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo went 2-0 at the $2.2 billion state-of-the-art venue during the preseason, but the team will get its first test in its new home stadium on Sept. 17 against the Detroit Lions in a Week 2 “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

Ahead of that game, the Bills announced on social media a bit of a change-up to their typical pregame tradition, and it didn’t sit right with a lot of their fans.

Bills Fans Furious Team Will Perform Both U.S., Canadian National Anthems

The Bills took to social media on Wednesday to announce they plan to sing both the American and Canadian national anthems prior to their Week 2 home opener against the Lions.

“For the first time in Highmark Stadium history, we will celebrate the American and Canadian anthems during pregame. We can’t wait to have Bills fan Auliʻi Cravalho and @barenakedladies at our home opener!” the Bills announced on X.

Cravalho will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” while the Barenaked Ladies will perform “O Canada.”

Given the current political climate (and the U.S.’s relationship with Canada), the decision didn’t sit right with many Bills fans. They flocked to the comment section to make sure their frustration was heard.

“I am Canadian. This is stupid. You shouldn’t be playing the Canadian anthem,” one fan replied.

“Nothing against all the Bills fans in southern Ontario, but this an insultingly dumb idea,” another fan scoffed.

“Excuse me, why exactly is the Canadian anthem being played at our f—— stadium? The NFL was not started in Canada like the NHL so there’s a reason why both anthems are sung at NHL games. The (Pegulas) need to get their woke heads out of their puckered a—-,” a third fan protested.

“What the heck?? Not in Canada n why? They boo our national anthem Everytime!!!” asked one user.

“I might hate this more than taking a knee during the American National Anthem…” another user noted.

Canadian Bills Fans Express Their Gratitude

While Buffalo’s national anthem decision was largely met with resistance, the gesture was appreciated by many Canadian fans, as well as the three Canadian natives on the team — wide receiver Joshua Palmer, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and defensive end Michael Hoecht.

“Much respect for the Buffalo Bills and Buffalonians. Many Canadians know that the 🇨🇦 national anthem is played at all Sabres’ home games and now the Bills are doing the same!” one fan replied.

“Canadian here – we appreciate this so much. My daughter, her boyfriend and I are Bills fans and this meant a lot. Thanks, and GO BILLS!” another fan wrote.

“As a Canadian season ticket holder I appreciate this. Might be unnecessary but given the stupidity happening between our respective national governments a sign of goodwill,” a third fan posted.

“Thank-you from Canada, I can only get down to 1-2 games a year but western New York feels like family to me and always have the best time with great people being down there. Go Bills Go,” one user noted.

“Thank you, Buffalo, for staying classy! 🇨🇦 As a Canadian who’s attended many Bills games and always been welcomed with open arms, this is a very kind gesture. Proud Canadian and supporter of service members on both sides. I’d never boo any flag over political differences. 🇺🇸🇨🇦,” another user exclaimed.

“Thank you @buffalobills! We love you up here in Toronto,” wrote one fan.