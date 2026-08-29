Bills Expected to Cut Ties With Former Touted Record-Breaking $8 Million Playmaker

The Buffalo Bills are starting to make significant roster cuts ahead of the NFL’s deadline on Sunday, August 30. One of the notable positions worth watching is at wide receiver.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bills have opted to cut Mecole Hardman. There is another notable wide receiver who is also projected to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the final roster.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicts that the Bills will only keep the following five wide receivers: DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Skyler Bell.

This makes Dante Pettis and Trent Sherfield among the notable cuts. Pettis has consistently been among the projected roster cuts at multiple outlets.

Let’s explore the latest Bills rumors as the team’s continues to make sizable roster cuts.

Bills Rumors: Buffalo Predicted to Cut Ties With WR Dante Pettis

Pettis’ NFL career continues to be interesting given the wideout was such a highly touted prospect after a standout college football career at Washington. The San Francisco 49ers selected Pettis in the second round with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Pettis’ NFL career has yet to live up to the lofty expectations that accompanied the wideout following his impressive college football career

“The top five are pretty secure, so it comes down to whether the Bills would keep a sixth,” Buscaglia wrote in an August 29, story titled, “Bills final 53-man roster projection: Who makes the cut — and who misses out?” “With all five locks trending well health-wise toward Week 1, keeping another could be less pressing. Mecole Hardman and Trent Sherfield were both considered, but Hardman’s main draw is as the punt returner.

“Despite Davis muffing a punt on Thursday, the Bills at least have some safer backup options in-house in Dee Alford and Shakir. Having Hardman on the practice squad, if they can get him there, would be a good insurance policy for Davis,” Buscaglia continued.

“Sherfield, with his locker-room presence and skill set, seems like a tremendous practice squad asset throughout the season, and since he’s a vested veteran, he’s not subject to waivers.”

Bills WR Dante Pettis Is a Former 2nd-Round Pick Who Set the College Football Record for Most Punt Return TDs

Pettis set a college football record with the most punt return touchdowns with nine. The playmaker also set a record for most consecutive games with a punt return touchdown with three.

The 49ers signed Pettis to a one-year, $1.3 million contract on July 30. Pettis has earned more than $8 million during his eight NFL seasons.

Bills WR Dante Pettis Scored Team’s Game-Winning 2-Point Conversion vs. Steelers in Preseason Finale

It will be worth watching to see if the Bills look to sign Pettis to the team’s practice squad if the veteran is indeed released. During the preseason, there have been times when Pettis flashed, including scoring the Bills’ winning two-point conversion against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It was just execution,” Bills quarterback Shane Buechele said of Pettis’ winning catch, per BuffaloBills.com. “Me personally, I love a two-minute drill. You just get to play free, and the guys did a good job of executing, giving guys chances.

“The O-line did a great job. Wheeler running hard at the end, and then Dante running a great route. Everything came together.”