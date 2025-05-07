Buffalo Bills Turn Heads With Sneaky Offseason Move

The 2025 NFL draft has wrapped up, and that means it’s time for all of the usual NFL experts and insiders to talk about the draft and criticize or praise teams for their picks. Overall, the Buffalo Bills have gotten some stellar reviews for their draft choices, with Nick Wojton from The Bills Wire giving the team an A-.

While some of the Bills’ early choices in the draft have gotten praise, it’s not all about the big names. When it come to the Buffalo Bills’ 2025 draft choices, one under-the-radar pick is getting some new attention.

New Buffalo Bills Player is a ‘Future Starter’

In a May 2 feature for Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski gives his opinion on each NFL team’s best value selection in the 2025 draft. “Each organization has a philosophical approach that will vary, thus creating a prism in how it views prospects,” he stated in the feature. “Once team needs, medical reports and interviews are added to the mix, a front office’s approach will vary greatly.”

For the Bills, Sobleski loves cornerback Dorian Strong of Virginia Tech. “The Buffalo Bills chose three cornerbacks in this year’s draft class, which provides an excellent indication of where the front office wanted to improve this offseason,” he stated in the article.

“While Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston will be provided with ample opportunity to prove himself as the organization’s first-round choice, sixth-round pick Dorian Strong will A) need to make the roster and B) possibly be forced to beat out Ohio State’s Jordan Hancock, whom the team selected in the fifth round,” he added in the article.

Sobleski also says that Hancock could be utilized “all over the secondary, though, whereas Strong has solid press-man capabilities to lock on a receiver and not let up in coverage. The latter didn’t test as well as many hoped, but his experience and skill set indicate a future starter, whether he sticks with the Bills or elsewhere.”

As for what makes a great value pick, it’s all about getting an exceptional player at a deal. “While looking at some of the biggest value selections of the draft, they can often be found at a devalued positions, specifically running back, which featured a strong position class this year,” Sobleski explained. “A couple of other teams benefit from contemporaries not being as high on the quarterback class.”

More Praise for One of the Bills’ Newest Additions

The Bills selected Dorian Strong with their No. 177 pick in Round 6 of the 2025 draft via a trade with the New York Giants.

The Bleacher Report’s scouting report gives him praise, calling him “a long-limbed cornerback who leverages his size and athleticism to disrupt routes and make plays on the ball. His press-man coverage skills and ball-hawking tendencies make him a highly competitive defender, but he has areas to clean up in his technique and consistency.”

They add that Strong “excels in press-man coverage, utilizing his length and footwork to disrupt routes at the line of scrimmage. His smooth athleticism allows him to swivel his hips and transition well on shorter routes, showcasing good ball skills in intermediate zones.”