Bills Cut Ties With Veteran Defensive End Ahead of Division Showdown

Casey Toohill celebrates after a play for the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills are parting ways with a veteran defensive end in a move that could clear the way for a rookie to take on a bigger role.

The Bills announced on Dec. 17 that they released Casey Toohill, who had appeared in 13 games. Toohill’s release came amid a series of roster moves that included the return of a rookie offensive lineman.

While Toohill is still a candidate to return to the practice squad, one national writer suggested the Bills are ready to hand his role in the defensive line rotation to a rising rookie.

Casey Toohill Released After Return of Another Veteran

Toohill joined the Bills in the offseason in a move that added depth to their pass rush rotation, though he failed to make a steady and significant impact. He appeared in the team’s first 13 games of the season before missing last Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a rib injury. Toohill made a total of 14 tackles with 1.0 sack and one pass deflection.

As Ralph Ventre of SI.com noted, the return of another veteran pass rusher left Toohill’s spot on the roster redundant.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports also suggested that Toohill’s release could pave the way for rookie pass rusher Javon Solomon to take on a bigger role down the final stretch of the season and playoffs. In a post on X, Trapasso noted that Solomon looked strong in limited action against the Lions, even winning a matchup against All-Pro candidate Penei Sewell.

Bills Bring Back Another Player

Toohill’s release cleared the way for the Bills to bring back rookie offensive lineman Tylan Grable to the active roster after a stint on injured reserve. As Ventre noted, the No. 204 selection in last year’s NFL Draft has impressed coaches and worked his way up the depth chart this season.

Grable’s return will give the Bills depth at offensive line down a critical stretch of the season. The Bills already clinched their fifth-straight AFC East title earlier this month and are now looking to lock up their playoff position and a potential run for the Super Bowl.

The Bills close out the season with two games against the New England Patriots and one against the New York Jets, likely needing to win all three to have a chance at catching the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.