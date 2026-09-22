Charges HC Jim Harbaugh Makes Bold Statement Before Facing Bills

“There is no time for us to be patient with how we were playing. It’s not good enough, so we have to be better,” Herbert said.

Bills Will Face an Ailing Chargers Team

The Chargers are hurting as they prepare to travel across North America to visit the new Highmark Stadium. The team has seen a rash of injuries already, including the entire top of the depth chart at tight end.

As ESPN reporter Kris Rhim noted, the Chargers lost all but one of their tight ends.

“Chargers have one healthy tight end on the active roster: Oronde Gadsden. (David Njoku carted off and Charlie Kolar’s arm was in a sling postgame.) They have two tight ends on the practice squad: Evan Svoboda, and Patrick Herbert, brother of Justin,” Rhim wrote in a post on X.

The Chargers are dealing with various other injuries, Rhim added.

“Top two left guards, Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins are injured,” Rhim wrote. “Derwin James broke his left pinky finger, will play with a cast moving forward on left hand.”

The Bills have remained largely healthy by comparison. They did lose starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was hurt during warmups before the team’s game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday with a hip injury and ruled out. New wide receiver DJ Moore was also hurt during the game, being forced out with a shoulder injury.

Both Oliver and Moore were listed as day-to-day, with the possibility of each playing on Sunday against the Chargers.