Bills Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Receives More Punishment From NFL

The NFL wasn’t done punishing Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after already handing him a one-game suspension for spitting on Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in Week 6.

In addition to his suspension without pay, which he will serve in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens because the Bills have a bye in Week 7, Gardner-Johnson was fined an additional $11,194 for unnecessary roughness against the Raiders.

“Update: Bills DB C.J. Gardner–Johnson received an $11,194 fine for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) last week,” Bills Moves wrote on X.

“Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson fined $11,194 for unnecessary roughness,” Wire Report NFL wrote on its official X account on Saturday.

NFL Moved Quickly to Suspend CJGJ

The NFL moved quickly to punish Gardner-Johnson for spitting on Bowers.

“Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is being suspended one game after cameras captured him spitting at Raiders TE Brock Bowers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday — one day after the win over the Raiders improved the Bills to 6-1.

“From the NFL: Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on october 19. “During the second quarter, Gardner-Johnson spit at an opponent, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.’ Gardner-Johnson’s suspension begins on Monday, October 26. He will be eligible to return to the Bills’ active roster on Monday, November 2, following the team’s November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens.”

CJGJ Issued Lengthy Apology on Social Media

Gardner-Johnson, no stranger to NFL discipline, issued a lengthy apology on his Instagram stories on Sunday night after giving non-answers following the game.

“My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed,” Gardner-Johnson wrote, in part. “The gesture I made towards my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game … one moment does not define my character.”

Gardner-Johnson has long been one of the NFL’s most controversial players — and one of its best safeties. He’s on his 7th team in 8 seasons, after stints with the New Orleans Saints, two stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Chicago Bears.

Garnder-Johnson’s latest suspension and fine is the 17th and 18th times he’s been dinged by the NFL for running afoul of their rules in his short career — a laundry list of transgressions that includes taunting (five times), fighting (two times), and a variety of late hits and roughing the passer penalties.