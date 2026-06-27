Bills CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Pushes Back on ‘Lie’ & Controversial Label

It’s safe to say new Buffalo Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson has a reputation. Joining the Bills this offseason marks his seventh team in the last three and a half years and his fourth in the last year and a half. In The Athletic’s anonymous player poll, Gardner-Johnson was voted the league’s most annoying player.

Though it might be hard to argue with the results on the field at times — Gardner-Johnson has never finished a season on a team with a losing record — he wears out his welcome quickly. The Bills will be trying to get the most out of him on the field without the fraying relationships that have followed Gardner-Johnson at his other stops.

“One of the narratives is I’m a cancer in the locker room,” Gardner-Johnson said in an interview with The Athletic. “That just came out when? After Houston? Where was that after the Super Bowl loss? Where was that after the Super Bowl win? When we do our homework and really think about it, where have I been a cancer?”

“My grandma always told me, ‘You need to be patient to be cocky,'” he continued. “That’s just what it is. I’ve been patient enough to be blessed, patient enough to win a Super Bowl. That’s my ultimate goal.”

Buffalo Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the Business of the NFL and His Family

“I’ve been slapped in the face by the business so many times to the point where it’s, like…. I don’t look at other guys no more. I look at myself and how I can affect things, just go in the building, make plays.”

“You can’t name no other safety in the NFL that has done what I’ve done,” Gardner-Johnson of the Bills said. “Go look at the body of work.”

“I just don’t want anybody to talk to me as Ceedy Duce,” Gardner-Johnson said, speaking about the on-field persona he’ll bring to Buffalo. “When I’m on the field, that’s when it’ll come out. Somebody would have to bring it out of me. You gotta get me pissed.”

“People in the NFL always be like, ‘Oh, why you got so many names?’ Well, I went through a lot of s***. So I had to separate who I was to where I feel like Ceedy is a person that nobody ever wants to see. If you ever meet him, you might be in trouble. That’s why I keep away from it.”

“Eyes on me,” he said, explaing the “EOM”s written on his cleats. “For my kids. My kids are watching me, so I’ve got to be the best me. I’ve got to be the best dad, the best student, the best whatever it may be. Whether they can see me or can’t see me, those eyes are always on me.”

Gardner-Johnson has seven kids. The oldest is 15. Four are three or younger.

“Don’t worry about that,” he replied. “I told you I had to go through some s***. I was young, 13, 14 years old, really going through a lot. But that don’t bother me.”

Buffalo Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Sends Strong Message to the NFL

“If y’all going to cut me, cut me,” new Bills S Gardner-Johnson said. “But I’ll give nobody reasons to cut me. I haven’t. I don’t. I’m not a cancer. There’s nobody in this locker room that says, ‘Chauncey’s a problem.’ The media loves me. The only thing that’ll do it is something that triggers somebody that has a say in the building that can alter somebody else’s mind. That happens every time.”

“That’s how I got [cut] in Houston. One person that’s not technically a part of the organization called me a B-word at Greenbrier. I get out my body; he says something to the GM, and the next thing I’m cut.”