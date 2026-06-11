Bills Starting Safety Reveals Injury Setback Ahead of Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills got some concerning injury news on an impact starting safety.

Cole Bishop hadn’t been practicing during mandatory minicamp ahead of the start of training camp next month. The Bills didn’t say why Bishop hadn’t been practicing, but he revealed that he underwent knee surgery to get some stuff cleaned up, according to Sal Cappaccio.

“Cole Bishop said he had “some stuff cleaned up in the knee,” which is why he hasn’t been participating, but fully expects to be ready for training camp. He said he will be rehabbing here in Buffalo between now and camp,” Capaccio wrote on X.

Bishop undergoing surgery is a concern, as anytime someone needs to go under the knife, it isn’t great. However, the good news is that the starting safety doesn’t think it’s a major issue, as he expects he will be ready for training camp and the start of the season.

Bishop is one of the Bills’ most important players on defense as he took a major step forward last season. He finished the year recording 85 tackles, 2 sacks, and 3 interceptions in his second year in the NFL.

The former second-round pick is expected to start opposite CJ Gardner-Johnson at safety.

Dorian Williams Also Not Practicing

Along with Bishop, the Bills got more concerning news on the injury front.

Projected starting linebacker Dorian Williams another injury setback during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

“Dorian, he did get injured,” said Bills rookie head coach Joe Brady, as quoted by SI.com. “But Dorian’s handling everything the right way and he’ll be ready to go and I’m excited for him.”

Williams suffered an injury on the opening kickoff in the AFC Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos. Bills head coach Joe Brady, meanwhile, ‘wouldn’t confirm whether Williams’ injury occurred during the offseason or if it was a lingering issue from the neck ailment.’

Williams was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has been an impact player for Buffalo. He recorded 63 tackles and 1 forced fumble last season after recording 117 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 3 fumble recoveries the year prior.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026.

Bills Explain Approach to Manage Injuries

Following a mandatory minicamp, Brady was asked about Bishop and confirmed he was a bit banged up, but didn’t reveal the surgery.

Instead, Brady said Bishop was in and out of practices and said he’s handling it well.

“He’s kind of rolling with it, but he’s in a really good head space,” Brady said. “It’s unique for guys right now — it’s like we want everybody to be out there, but I want everybody out there for training camp, too.”

Bishop isn’t the only injury, however, and Brady won’t force anybody to practice as the focus is on the season.

“We got to be smart about how we’re going with some of the guys,” Brady said. “There’s guys that, if it was game day, you guys would be seeing them practicing, and they’d be playing in the game. But we’re trying to build a tough football team, but also be smart with some of the guys. Cole’s a great example of that.”

The Bills open their 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.