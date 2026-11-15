Buffalo Bills Get Concerning Injury News Ahead of Jets Week 10 Game

The Buffalo Bills are on the road to play the New York Jets, and they received concerning injury news ahead of the game.

Buffalo is coming off a road win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football to improve to 7-1.

The Bills vs. Jets game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Get Bad News on Jets WRs

Although the Jets have struggled, they are expected to have some key receivers back in the lineup on Sunday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Jets are expected to have star receiver Garrett Wilson and some other receivers active against the Bills.

“Jets WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play today. Meanwhile, WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and AD Mitchell (knee) are both expected to go after being listed as questionable,” Rapoport wrote on X.

The Jets having all their key receivers back in the lineup is bad news for the Bills, as it should help New York’s offense.

Wilson is one of the best receivers in the NFL and will likely be matched up against Christian Benford. Mitchell, meanwhile, is a deep ball threat who can pose some problems for the Bills’ defense.

Cooper, meanwhile, is a rookie and has had success in the red zone, so having all three is a huge boost to the Jets’ offense.

Buffalo Expecting a Tough Matchup Against Jets Offense

Although the Jets have struggled this season, their offense can still be effective.

New York is starting veteran Geno Smith at quarterback, who doesn’t make a lot of bad throws. So, Bills DC Jim Leonhard is expecting a tough game as he knows Smith makes the right decisions.

“Obviously he’s a big-time veteran,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “He’s seen everything, he’s seen it all. He’s very decisive… They do a good job of creating some clean pictures for Geno, and he’s getting the ball out. …

“If you get him off his first read, like a lot of quarterbacks, and they have to work through the progression, that’s when the offensive line comes into play a little bit more, and teams have been able to get some pressure and either force some throwaways, incompletions, get some sacks; that’s what you have to do.”

Buffalo is an 8.5-point favorite on the road against the Jets.