Buffalo Bills Handed Concerning Injury News on $72M Starter

The Buffalo Bills could be without an impact starter on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Buffalo’s offensive line has been hindered by injuries as of late. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown missed the game two weeks ago. Then, last week, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and starting left guard Alec Anderson were inactive due to injuries.

The Bills will now go on the road to play the Jets on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Get Concerning Injury News on Spencer Brown

Buffalo got Brown back from injury last week but he once again could be inactive on Sunday.

Brown is in the midst of a four-year, $72 million deal and is a key part of the offensive line. However, he’s been on the injury report again, and The Athletic’s Joe Buscagalia believes it’s unlikely he will be playing on Sunday.

“Starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who has been trying to play through a back injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, was not on the practice field at all. … Brown suffered an ankle injury early in Monday’s game and gutted through the rest of the evening. After practice, Brown was in the huddle with his teammates, but he was in sandals with a big wrap on his right ankle,” Buscagalia wrote.

“It wouldn’t be stunning if they are playing the long game to give him rest for the back and ankle injuries, given his importance and the Bills’ being on a short week. They also have another short week on the horizon, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 on Thanksgiving with only three days after their Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins. Resting Brown could be important. Missing Thursday’s practice is usually not a good sign.”

If Brown can’t go, Tylan Grable will start at right tackle again. Grable replaced Brown two weeks ago and started at left tackle a week ago. Given that Buffalo is a huge favorite, resting Brown makes sense to make sure he’s healthy for the stretch run.

Buffalo Not Overlooking Jets

Although the Bills are massive favorites against the Jets, Buffalo isn’t overlooking them.

Bills head coach Joe Brady believes the Jets pose a challenge for them on defense. So, they have to be smart with the football.

“When you look at it, you can get caught up in the records, but the records, I think, always lie to you in the NFL; that’s why you never can focus on them,” Brady said. “I think it’s a really good offense that has been in a lot of games, and there’s a lot of one-score games, and you take a couple plays here and there situationally, and the record looks completely different, and people are probably talking about the Jets a little differently.

“So it’s going to be a huge challenge for us defensively as a football team and a great opportunity for us.”

The Bills are 8.5-point favorites on the road against the Jets.