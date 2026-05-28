Bills Land Concerning Keon Coleman Development Before 2026 Season

The Buffalo Bills selected wide receiver Keon Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

When that selection was made, the Bills felt that they were getting a potential No. 1 caliber wide receiver. Coleman has the size, athleticism, and playmaking ability to be a go-to kind of guy at the NFL level.

Unfortunately, throughout his first two seasons, Coleman has not shown the development that the team was expecting from him. In fact, he has shown up late to team meetings and has received healthy scratches due to those off the field problems.

Keeping that in mind, trade rumors have surrounded the Buffalo wide receiver this offseason. To this point, the Bills have held onto him, but the rumors have persisted.

That being said, Buffalo has landed a concerning development before the 2026 season.

Buffalo Bills Land Disappointing Keon Coleman Trade Update

ESPN recently produced a piece taking a look at potential trade offers for a few different players. Coleman was one of those players.

At this point in time, there was a clear trend with what the ESPN insiders believe Coleman could bring in a trade for the Bills. That perceived return is just a fifth-round pick.

Among the suggested trade suitors for Coleman were the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Washington Commanders. However, they also said that they didn’t think any of the offers would convince Buffalo to part ways with Coleman.

Using a second-round pick on a wide receiver is still a hefty investment. Parting ways with that receiver just two years later for a fifth-round pick would be a difficult decision.

Let’s take a closer look at Coleman’s first two years in the NFL.

Keon Coleman Has Shown Flashes of Big Potential

Over his first two years with the Bills, Coleman has played in 26 games. He has caught 67 passes for 960 yards and eight touchdowns.

Those numbers suggest that Coleman could still have the potential that made Buffalo take him with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Coleman is just 23 years old. There is plenty of time for him to get his career back on track. All that it will take is for the young wideout to take things a bit more seriously and put in the work.

Unless the Bills can get at least a third-round pick for Coleman, there is no reason to trade him this season. Should he have another disappointing year in 2026, there would be more reason to cut their losses and move on.

Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Coleman’s future in Buffalo. For now, he remains on the roster and the Bills seem open to the idea of giving him one more shot.