Christian Benford Injury Update: Bills’ $69 Million CB Leaves Win Over Chargers

The Buffalo Bills were locked in an afternoon brawl against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 when they lost 1 of the few players they simply can’t afford to lose when cornerback Christian Benford left the game with an injury.

“He’s away from the play, just planting and driving, so it must be a toe or a foot issue,” Fox Sports color commentator and 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said during the broadcast. “Doesn’t look good for him.”

The Bills trailed, 13-10, when Benford left the game in the 3rd quarter. The Bills improved to 3-0 with a 24-16 win after trailing 10-0. The Chargers dropped to 0-3.

“Christian Benford walks off field very slowly,” Buffalo Plus Bills reporter Mike Catalana wrote on his official X account. “Not a great sight.”

“Bills CB Christian Benford is down and being looked at,” Bills reporter Sal Capaccio wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Bills CB1 Christian Benford is slow to the sideline with a foot-related injury,” Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Hayden Winks wrote on his official X account. “Very important player for their defense. Non contact.”

Benford 1 of NFL’s Worst CBs Through 2 Games

Anyone who has seen the Bills play through the 1st 2 games — both wins — realizes it has been more in spite of Benford than because of him.

Through 2 games, Benford has a 40.1 overall rating from Pro Football Focus, which ranks him 87th out of 89 eligible players at his position.

“And now Christian Benford is (out),” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote. “He’s been ass but you can’t have him hurt.”

Bills Signed Benford to Massive Contract Extension

The Bills are paying Benford a lot of money to not perform like an elite player — he signed a 4-year, $76 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

That’s an incredible come-up for a player who was a 6th-round pick (No. 185 overall) out of Villanova in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed a 4-year, $3.85 million contract.

Even more incredible about Benford’s massive deal? He’s yet to make a Pro Bowl, earn NFL All-Pro or even have more than 2 interceptions in a single season.