Former Bills Draft Pick & Starting CB Retires After 6 Seasons

One familiar name from the Buffalo Bills is hanging it up after 6 NFL seasons.

“Jaguars CB Dane Jackson, who has had a 6-year NFL career primarily with the Bills, is retiring from football at age 29,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Jackson was a 7th-round pick by the Bills out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL draft and played his 1st 4 seasons for the Bills before signing a 2-year, $8.5 million free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers before the 2024 season.

He was released by the Panthers after 1 season and returned to the Bills in 2025. Jackson signed a 1-year, $1.215 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in June before deciding to retire on the day his team reported to training camp.

“We have signed CB Corey Ballentine and placed CB Dane Jackson on the Reserve/Retired list,” the Jaguars wrote on their official X account.

Jackson started a career-high 14 games for the Bills in 2022. He finishes his career with $9.5 million in career earnings to go with 31 starts in 64 games with 178 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 30 pass deflections.

Nostalgia in Short Supply Following Retirement

Bills fans weren’t really in a nostalgic mood following Jackson’s retirement.

“Good,” Buffalo Burner wrote on its official X account. “He’s a huge reason the Bills lost to the Broncos in the playoffs. Slow and washed. Enjoy retirement.”

“Bum,” X user Josh Doan wrote.

“Good for him before his bell gets rung too much,” comedian Louie Hachi wrote on his official X account.

“Dane Jackson isn’t officially retired until Buffalo makes it past week 12 without their defense turning into a MASH unit,” NHL reporter Travis Yost wrote on his official X account.

“Dane Jackson calling it quits,” Sports Illustrated’s Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account. “Played in the Bills divisional round loss last year. Some of Brandon Beane’s finest work.”

Bills Need 2025 1st-Round Pick to Deliver

The Bills’ solutions at cornerback certainly weren’t going to come from Jackson last year or this year. What they really need is their 2025 1st-round pick (No. 30 overall), Maxwell Hairston, to step up.

After falling flat his rookie season and missing 6 games with injuries, Hairston isn’t even guaranteed a starting spot in 2026.

“Suddenly, Maxwell Hairston finds himself at a career crossroads as he enters just his second season in the NFL,” Sports Illustrated’s Alex Brasky wrote on June 24. “Hairston was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to step in and become one of the Buffalo Bills’ starting cornerbacks of the future, opposite Christian Benford. However, after a rookie campaign that was littered with injuries, Hairston will be forced to earn his keep once again in 2026, as he gets set to compete for a starting role with rookie Davison Igbinosun at training camp.”