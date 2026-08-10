Bills Could Be Facing Another Difficult James Cook Situation

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best running backs in the NFL on their roster with James Cook. He has had back-to-back massive years and has shown no sign of slowing down.

Prior to the 2025 NFL season, Cook and the Bills had a very public contract standoff. At one point, it looked like the team could end up losing him. However, the two sides were able to work out a new contract.

Cook signed a lucrative four-year, $46 million contract extension on August 13, 2025.

Just one year removed from that contract agreement, Buffalo could be closing in on another difficult situation with Cook. Due to his high levels of production, he could end up wanting yet another new contract next offseason.

Buffalo Bills Could Be Facing Another James Cook Contract Situation

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Cook will likely make it known this year that he wants a new contract before the 2027 season.

“Presumably, Cook will make it known after the 2026 season that he wants a new deal. And if the Bills dig in, it could be a problem next year,” Florio wrote.

Florio also suggested that the 2026 season could be impacted by Cook wanting a new contract.

“If, as it appears, 2027 will be the target for a new deal, the latter weeks of the 2026 season could get interesting. By December, no one is 100 percent. If Cook is rumbling through the holidays with a smattering of manageable bumps and bruises, at what point would he decide to protect himself in advance of negotiations in 2027?”

He also suggested that the Bills could consider reworking Cook’s contract sooner rather than later to avoid a potential late-season situation.

“For the Bills particularly, whose overall anxiety level will skyrocket when the single-elimination phase arrives, the prospect of the workhorse tailback tapping out due to a legitimate injury (or two) becomes more than enough reason to consider fixing a contract that has quickly gotten out of whack, after the recent signings of Gibbs, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.”

James Cook Actually Does Deserve a Pay Raise

During the 2024 NFL season with Buffalo, Cook played in 16 games. He carried the football 207 times for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Last season, his production took a big uptick.

Throughout the 2025 campaign, Cook racked up 1,621 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 309 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. He also caught 33 passes for 291 yards and two more scores.

At the end of the day, Cook is one of the league’s top running backs. Making an average of $11.5 million per year at that level of production has him underpaid.

Expect to hear more about this situation between the Bills and Cook. The team has benefited from his high-impact production, but they may have to pay up to keep it once again.