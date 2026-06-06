Buffalo Bills Could Be Facing Nightmare Sean McDermott Scenario

The Buffalo Bills made a difficult decision to begin the 2026 NFL offseason. After another season of coming up short, they moved on from head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott wasn’t fired due to a lack of success. He had plenty of wins and led the Bills on multiple playoff runs. Instead, he was let go because the team hasn’t made it to the Super Bowl or brought a Lombardi Trophy home to Buffalo.

After parting ways with the Bills, McDermott did not take another coaching job. He seems comfortable sitting out the 2026 season and potentially resuming his career in 2027.

It shouldn’t be too difficult for him to find another head coaching position. The question simply becomes, where could he end up being hired?

One potential destination has been suggested.

Former Bills HC Sean McDermott Could Land With AFC East Rival

FanSided’s Brandon Ray has suggested a potential nightmare scenario for the Bills. He thinks that McDermott could be an option for the New York Jets if they choose to replace Aaron Glenn next offseason.

“However, if he doesn’t and the Jets continue to be a joke amongst the NFL, the Jets could very well move on from Glenn,” Ray wrote.

“What if McDermott took a job to come back to the AFC East where he could face the Bills twice a season? Not to mention, McDermott knows just how tough the Jets play against the Bills. This would cause a lot of mixed emotions amongst Bills Mafia.”

McDermott is a good football coach. No one in Buffalo would argue against that statement. Seeing him take over the Jets’ franchise would put New York in good hands.

He may not be able to turn the Jets around single-handedly, but he would make them better. Seeing New York become a more difficult opponent due to McDermott’s presence would be a tough pill for the Bills to swallow.

Looking Back at Sean McDermott’s Tenure in Buffalo

McDermott originally took over the Buffalo head coaching job back in the 2017 NFL season. He was able to turn the franchise around and into a yearly Super Bowl contender.

Throughout his nine years as the head coach of the Bills, McDermott tallied a 98-50 regular season record. He also went 8-8 in the playoffs and only missed the postseason in one year.

Unfortunately, he was never able to lead Buffalo to the promised land.

Even though the end of his time with Buffalo wasn’t ideal, McDermott can hang his hat on a lot of success. That success is what will land him another coaching job when he is ready to return to the sideline.

The Jets may not end up being his final destination. But, they are a team to watch and would likely have interest in McDermott if they do decide to move on from Glenn.