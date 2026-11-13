Dallas Cowboys Urged to Sign Controversial Ex-Bills Safety

The Buffalo Bills wanted out of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson business halfway through their first season with the mercurial Super Bowl champion safety and former NFL interceptions leader.

That doesn’t mean another team won’t think they’re the ones who can finally get Gardner-Johnson to act like an adult getting paid millions of dollars to play a game.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Gardner-Johnson on his list of the best bargain free agents who could help teams in the second half of the season — targeting the Dallas Cowboys as the best possible destination.

The Bills signed Gardner-Johnson to a 1-year, $3 million contract and cut him after just six games and a series of embarrassing incidents — the final straw was a one-game suspension for spitting on Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers in Week 6.