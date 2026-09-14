Buffalo Bills Create $3.6M in Cap Space in Intriguing Move Involving Pass Rusher

The Buffalo Bills created some cap space before their Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.

Buffalo pulled off a thrilling 36-31 win over the Texans on the road to begin the year 1-0. The Bills offense was solid in the win, but the team also made a move that went under-the-radar.

The Bills will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday in the team’s home opener as their new stadium.

Buffalo Bills Restructure Michael Hoecht’s Contract

Before Buffalo’s Week 1 game against the Texans, the Bills made an intriguing roster move to add some cap space.

After the Bills’ win, Spotrac revealed that the team restructured Michael Hoecht’s contract to add cap space.

“Prior to Week 1, the Buffalo Bills converted $4.825M of DE Michael Hoecht’s salary into signing bonus, creating $3.6M of cap. The 28-year-old is set to earn $6.65M this season, with another $1M available via incentives,” Spotrac wrote on X.

When the Bills exactly did the contract restructure isn’t clear, but it’s an intriguing move as Buffalo added $3.6 million in cap space before the season begins.

Why the Bills wanted the extra cap space isn’t clear, but it could allow them to make a trade in-season to help bolster their roster. However, for now, the Bills just changed Hoecht’s contract which got him his money into a signing bonus and also gives him the chance to win another $1 million in incentives.

The Bills signed Hoecht to a three-year, $21 million contract ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s PED policy. When he returned, he made an immediate impact as in 2 games he recorded 2 sacks, but tore his Achilles which ended his season.

Although Hoecht tore his Achilles in Week 9, he was able to return for Week 1.

Buffalo Turns Focus to Lions

The Bills began their 2026 NFL season with a thrilling win over the Texans.

Buffalo was led by Josh Allen, who was stellar as he threw for 334 yards, 2 touchdowns, and also rushed for 23 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“It feels good to start the season off right,” Allen said. “Obviously, Coach Joe getting his first win as an NFL head coach takes a lot of time, a lot of effort to get into a position to be able to do that, and I’m really happy for him. He called a heck of a game.”

Although Buffalo got the win, the Bills are on a short week and the team is turning the page to the Detroit Lions.

“It’s 1-0,” Allen said. “We’ve got a game on Thursday night, and we’ve got to be ready for that one.”

Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite at home against the Lions.