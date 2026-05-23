Bills Predicted to Make Surprising Move on Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills could look to move on from Damar Hamlin after their offseason moves.

Buffalo added to its safety room this offseason, signing CJ Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, and Dee Alford, while the Bills also drafted Jalen Kilgore. With that, Bills analyst Fernando Schmude of SBNation predicts Buffalo will cut Damar Hamlin, as he believes the safety group is too strong for Hamlin to make.

“Bishop enters 2026 on the cusp of becoming one of the best up-and-coming safeties in the game,” Schmude wrote. “I think he’s ready to prove it, especially under the tutelage of Jim Leonhard, a former safety himself. Gardner-Johnson is the experienced vet of this group — vocal, physical, capable of operating in any coverage shell, and versatile to play on both safety spots and as the nickel CB if needed. Together, they can form a very strong starting safety duo for Buffalo.

“Kilgore might become the biggest steal of this draft. Athletic and versatile, don’t be surprised if he becomes Cole Bishop’s long-term partner at the position, maybe even sooner than expected. Sam Franklin re-signed on a three-year deal this offseason, and that tells you exactly how this coaching staff values him. He’s a special teams core player, though — not a piece who can be counted on defense. Stone, on the other hand, rounds out the room as an experienced option who can create turnovers at will. Five safeties might look aggressive, but the talent on this group is deep enough to justify it. Cuts: Damar Hamlin, Wande Owens.”

The Bills signed Hamlin to a one-year, $1.215 million extension this offseason, but just $25,000 was guaranteed, so it’s a contract that Buffalo can easily get off of. Perhaps if Buffalo releases Hamlin he could return to the practice squad.

Bills Improved Safety Room

Buffalo overhauled its defense this offseason, and the team put an emphasis on the safety room.

The Bills signed Gardner-Johnson, who will likely start opposite Cole Bishop, who looks like one of the most promising young safeties in the NFL. Bills general manager Brandon Beane, meanwhile, felt like Gardner-Johnson would add a veteran presence to the locker room and help Bishop.

“And then CJ, we’re all familiar with CJ around the league. Not every stop has been perfect. But you’re adding a dog. And when I say a dog, it’s no fear, tough, attitude. I do think there’s leadership in there. You’re hoping you’re getting a more mature version of that, of knowing how to harness. Because when guys have that edge? He oozes competitive dog. When they have that edge, and they can reign it in the right way, it’s contagious, it’s infectious. And so that’s the hope with signing a guy like him,” Beane said to GoLong.

The hope is that the new-look Bills defense will help the team get over the hump this season.

Hamlin Dealt With Injuries in 2025

Hamlin is looking to bounce back this season after his 2025 season was cut short due to a pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve on Oct. 11.

The veteran safety appeared in just five games with the Bills before the injury, after being a starter in 2024. He recorded 1 tackle last season, but in 2024, he recorded 89 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.

Buffalo selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.