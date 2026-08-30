Bills Cut Super Bowl Champion in Surprise Move as 53-Man Roster Set

The Buffalo Bills have announced their 53-man roster and made some difficult moves.

Buffalo announced that they had released veteran fullback Ben VanSumeren on cutdown day on Sunday. The Bills signed VanSumeren to a one-year deal in April after he spent three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won Super Bowl LIX with the team.

VanSumeren suffered a season-ending patellar tendon tear on the opening kickoff last year. He originally signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and began the year on the practice squad.

In November of 2023, VanSumeren was called up from the practice squad for three consecutive weeks and was eventually signed to the roster. He began the 2024 season playing fullback, which was his college position after Philadelphia tried him at linebacker in 2023.

In the Super Bowl year of 2024, VanSumeren played in 11 games and started 1 game, but had a season-ending injury.

VanSumeren competed with rookie fullback Jackson Acker for the spot. After Acker was released, it looked like VanSumeren would make the 53-man roster, yet Buffalo opted to release him and not carry a fullback on the 53-man roster.

Bills Weren’t Set on Carrying a Fullback

After Buffalo released Acker earlier in the offseason, Bills head coach Joe Brady wasn’t sure the team would carry a fullback.

Brady said they wanted to have both on the roster for longer, but injuries forced the team to cut Acker.

“I would have loved to have kept two even through this point, but with some of the injury situations, some of the moves, it was unfortunate that we had to make a move,” said Brady. “We’re still evaluating is it a position and a role that we’ll be able to have on our football team.”

Ultimately, the Bills opted not to keep a fullback on the roster as VanSumeren was released, and perhaps Buffalo looks to bring him back to the practice squad.

Buffalo Releases 21 Players on Cutdown Day

The Bills released 21 players on Sunday to get down to their 53-man roster.

Buffalo announced the final players were released:

The Bills open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.