Bills Predicted to Cut Ties With 8-Year Veteran Ahead of Season

The Buffalo Bills are predicted to cut ties with an eight-year veteran in favor of a rookie.

Buffalo has begun training camp, and the team has some intriguing battles for roster spots. One of the battles that will fly under the radar is the punter battle between Mitch Wishnowsky, who’s entering his 8th NFL season, and rookie Tommy Doman.

Buffalo selected Doman in the seventh round after spending one year at Florida. He was at Michigan and won a national championship in 2023. After the Bills selected Doman, many expected him to win the job. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia shared his roster prediction and has the Bills cutting Wishnowsky.

“We are merely one day away from our most legit #Puntapalooza in years, featuring the incumbent Mitch Wishnowsky against Doman, a rookie and 2026 seventh-round pick. Wishnowsky’s guaranteed money is only $150,000. Which paves the way for Doman to win the job as long as he doesn’t outright lose it in practices and preseason games,” Buscaglia wrote.

“A tie or even slight edge to Wishnowsky could still go to the rookie — with his cost-controlled four-year rookie deal being a major reason why. Cut: Mitch Wishnowsky (P).”

Wishnowsky appeared in 13 games for the Bills last season. He was signed midway through the year and performed well. He averaged 45.3 yards per punt and has proven he can be an effective punter in the NFL.

Yet, the Bills are expected to go younger with Doman. But Wishnowsky should be able to latch on with another team ahead of the season.

Bills Liked Doman

Buffalo was widely mocked to select a punter at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they selected Doman out of Florida in the seventh round.

After the selection, Bills GM Brandon Beane said they wanted to add more competition and liked what Doman did in college. Meanwhile, Beane said Doman was someone they had on the draft board. The team was higher on him than other prospects when the seventh round came around.

“Tommy was a guy that we had on our draft board. We’re looking for depth and competition everywhere. It doesn’t matter if it’s a kicker, a punter, a long snapper, quarterback, whatever it is, where can we add that?” said Beane.

Although the Bills did re-sign Wishnowsky this offseason, the Aussie will now be in a battle with Doman.

Doman also had a stellar year at Florida as he averaged 44.0 yards per attempt. He also led the FBS in hang time, pinned 17 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and kicked the sixth-longest punt that season (71 yards).

Buffalo’s Training Camp Schedule

Buffalo has opened up training camp, and the team enters the year with plenty of hype.

The Bills’ schedule at St. John’s Fisher University is as follows:

Wednesday, July 29

Thursday, July 30

Saturday, August 1

Monday, August 3

Tuesday, August 4

Thursday, August 6

Friday, August 7

The Bills also have three preseason games on Aug. 15 against Carolina, Aug. 22 against Cleveland, and Aug. 27 against Pittsburgh. Buffalo opens its season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.