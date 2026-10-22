Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Gets Exciting Personal News During Bye Week

The Buffalo Bills are on their bye week, and tight end Dalton Kincaid will be going back to his old stomping grounds.

Kincaid celebrated his birthday on Sunday while the Bills picked up a 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 3-1.

During the bye week, players often go home or on vacation to reset for the rest of the season, but Kincaid has other plans.

Dalton Kincaid Will be College GameDay Guest Picker

With the Bills on their bye week, star tight end Dalton Kincaid is set to go back to Utah to watch the Utes play the Houston Cougars.

Not only is Kincaid going back to watch his old college football team, but he will also be the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay, Pat McAfee announced on his show.

Kincaid then joined the show and was excited to not just be the guest picker, but also return to Utah.

“My picks last week, I think I went 1-for-10 in the tight end room, so I have an uphill battle. But the first game back at Utah, a night game in Utah, those are special. It should be a great atmosphere, great experience. I guess I do have to try and top Steve Young,” Kincaid said on College GameDay.

Kincaid began his college career at San Diego State in 2018 and spent two years there before transferring to Utah. With the Utes, he played three seasons and was a focal point of their offense, which led to him being a first-round draft pick by the Bills.

Kincaid was a fan favorite and now gets to return to Utah to watch his undefeated alma mater play Houston, which has massive stakes in the Big 12.

Buffalo Bills HC Not Happy With Team’s Performance

Although the Bills are off to a 5-1 start, Bills head coach Joe Brady isn’t happy with the team’s performance.

Brady believes Buffalo hasn’t played their best football yet, which is both a good and bad thing.

“I’m not happy with how the team is playing right now.. there’s things we’re leaving out there.. If we sit there and say we’re 5-1 we will fool ourselves into thinking all is right in the world,” Brady said.

The Bills have a very tough November schedule, so Brady will need Buffalo to be much better going forward.