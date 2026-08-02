Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Handed Concerning News as Camp Continues

Fan-favorite safety Damar Hamlin may have a hard time cracking the Buffalo Bills‘ 53-man roster.

Buffalo re-signed Hamlin this offseason, but his deal doesn’t have much guaranteed money, so he will have to earn his roster spot. Hamlin was expected to compete with Geno Stone for a backup spot, but following the injury to CJ Gardner-Johnson, Hamlin didn’t take over his spot.

Instead, Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic revealed it was Stone and rookie Jalen Kilgore who got more snaps, which likely is bad news for Hamlin and his future in Buffalo.

“In Gardner-Johnson’s place, the Bills paired starter Cole Bishop with free-agent signing Geno Stone. Stone spent the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals,” Buscaglia wrote. “At least early in camp, he’s ahead of players like Damar Hamlin and rookie Jalon Kilgore. Second-year player Jordan Hancock has mostly been playing nickel early in camp.

“Stone signed with the Bills on a one-year prove-it deal, and with less guaranteed money ($187,500), he will likely have to earn his way onto the 53-man roster. This is an incredible opportunity for Stone, who struggled on the Bengals last season, to not only secure a spot on the team in 2026 but to put himself in a great position to be the top reserve safety should the Gardner-Johnson injury be one that only keeps him out for a short time.”

Stone has been an impact safety in the NFL in the past, and it appears the Bills will be trusting him over Hamlin if Gardner-Johnson needs time off.

So, if Hamlin is going to make the 53-man roster, he will need to pass Stone and Kilgore in camp.

Kilgore Could be Player to Watch

Although Stone got the first chance at starting with Gardner-Johnson injured, Kilgore could be the player to watch.

Kilgore is someone many thought would be drafted higher than he was and was linked to the Bills throughout the draft process. Although he is a rookie, Buscaglia believes Kilgore has the highest upside.

“Kilgore, whom the team took in the fifth round, has been mixing into a couple of different roles for the Bills early in camp, with safety being his usual home during team drills,” Buscaglia wrote. “However, working against the backup units, Kilgore has found himself around the ball quite a bit, even picking off an inaccurate pass from Shane Buechele on Saturday.

“That sort of impact has to continue into fully padded practices, which begin early next week, but it’s worth noting given how little the depth chart is defined past Bishop and Gardner-Johnson. Kilgore would need to move past both Stone and Hamlin, but given the draft investment and overall athletic profile on Kilgore, it’s not out of the question if Gardner-Johnson has to miss an extended amount of time.”

Yet, for now, Stone is getting the first chance to win the starting job.

Bills Get Positive News on Gardner-Johnson

Although Stone is getting the first crack, the hope is Gardner-Johnson can return soon.

Gardner-Johnson avoided a major injury, as it was reported he suffered a lower calf strain. It’s a major positive, as there was worry that his entire season could have been lost.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason and is expected to be a difference-maker and leader in the secondary.