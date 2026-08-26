Bills Damar Hamlin Handed Clear Take on Roster Outlook Ahead of Cutdown Day

The Buffalo Bills‘ 53-man roster is starting to take shape.

Buffalo has to cut down its roster on Sunday, and one of the more intriguing battles is at safety between Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone. Both Hamlin and Stone signed one-year deals this offseason, with Stone getting more guaranteed money.

However, the roster spot likely came down to who plays better in camp. The Athletic’s Bills insider Joe Buscgalia revealed that Hamlin should be on the roster as he’s outperformed Stone.

“Hamlin has been their best backup safety so far this summer,” Buscgalia wrote.

Hamlin is a fan favorite, and many Bills fans would be excited to see him back on the roster. And it does look like he has outplayed Stone ahead of the third preseason game to be on the 53-man roster.

Stone signed a one-year, $1.215 million deal with $187,500 guaranteed, while Hamlin signed a one-year, $1.265 million deal with just $25,000 guaranteed.

Damar Hamlin Confident in New-Look Defense

Buffalo does have a new-look defense in 2026 with Sean McDermott fired as head coach and Jim Leonhard taking over as defensive coordinator.

Leonhard is switching the Bills defense to a 3-4 scheme, which is different. But, through two preseason games and training camp, Hamlin likes how the defense looks.

“I’m fully confident in our rush; I’m fully confident in our scheme,” Hamlin said. “Fully confident in our coverage across the board and in our tools. I’m fully confident in our game plan, our coaches, every which way. I really believe we can get the job done.”

However, Hamlin does admit learning a new scheme and defense has been an adjustment. And, the veteran has enjoyed learning a new system and proving he can thrive in any defense.

“It’s been an adjustment, but it’s fun having new challenges. I love having expectations on me as a player; to be able to expect at a high-level in a new defense in such a short time is something I have enjoyed,” Hamlin added.

Hamlin recorded 1 tackle in 5 games last season as he dealt with injuries.

Bills DC Reveals Concern About Defense

With Buffalo having a new defense under Leonhard, it’s been a bit of a learning curve for the team.

However, Leonhard admits he has some concerns in the secondary due to the injuries and the lack of reps they have gotten together.

“It’s still concerning to me just the whole secondary because it has been limited snaps with everybody, right?” Leonhard said. “We had that in the offseason with the safeties being out, and now in camp, it’s the same thing.

“Cole’s (Bishop) missed time, C.J.’s (Gardner-Johnson) missed time, Max (Hairston) has been out for a lot. So, it’s more just how they gel and how they communicate and continuing to build up reps here, from now until Houston. It’s always concerning when you’re not banking those reps with what you’d probably consider to be the starting group out there. But, it is what it is.”

Regardless, the Bills secondary will have to be ready for Week 1 on the road against the Houston Texans.