Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Sends Strong Message on Final Contract Year

The Buffalo Bills‘ veterans return to St. John Fisher University for the start of training camp on July 23. Before heading to Rochester, New York, Bills safety Damar Hamlin attended the 2024 ESPYs in Los Angeles.

Hamlin spoke with Heavy Sports on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on July 11. The 26-year-old safety opened up his plan entering the final year of his $3.64 million rookie contract.

When asked if he’s had discussions with the Bills about remaining in Buffalo, “You know my mindset and process is just to get back on the field,” Hamlin answered. “Get the ball back rolling like I had in 2022. Get back to making plays, having fun with my teammates. You know, just enjoying the game.

“That’s my mindset. Once I handle that, contract talks will handle itself,” he added.

Hamlin’s NFL career and life nearly came to an end after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023. His full recovery and return to football was nothing short of remarkable, however, the Bills used him sparingly.

Hamlin appeared in just five games last season, recording a total of two tackles. During the 2022 NFL season, Hamlin appeared in 15 games and made 13 starts, registering 91 total tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 2 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble.

While Hamlin said in February that it would be “a dream” to finish his career near his hometown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he later clarified his comments.

“I want to be a Buffalo Bill for life. That’s the team that took a chance on me,” the Bills’ 2021 sixth-rounder said on “The Ed Mallet Show” on April 2. “When I answered that question, I answered it from the perspective of a childhood perspective.

Damar Hamlin Didn’t See the ‘Breakup’ With Stefon Diggs Coming, Has Mixed Feelings on the Roster Shakeup

My brother was the first one to come see me at my lowest.. love you forever 14. 💕 https://t.co/IMg8JTYKeS — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) August 12, 2023



Hamlin, who feels a special kinship with everyone on the Bills 2022-23 roster, wasn’t a huge fan of the slew of roster cuts Buffalo made this offseason. The Bills trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs, with whom Hamlin shared a close friendship, was also a surprise.

“I didn’t have a feel for no breakup,” Hamlin told Heavy Sports of Diggs’ departure. “I wanted the team we had in general, not even just Diggs, I wish we could’ve kept that team together forever. Just because I was so tied to them going through my situation. I wanted everybody to stay together forever, but I think that’s just the nature of the business.”

Goodbyes are never easy, but he’s excited former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards joined the team. While the Pittsburgh alum could try to glean secret intel about the Bills’ AFC rival, that’s not Hamlin’s focus.

“With Mike Edwards on the team, I’m just getting advice just as a veteran player who’s had success on the highest level. He’s got two Super Bowls,” Hamlin told Heavy Sports. “That ain’t no little boy talk right there. So, instead of talking about other people, I’m just trying to pick his brain.”

Edwards, who wore a No. 21 jersey with the Chiefs, is keeping that number in Buffalo. The No. 21 jersey was previously worn by safety Jordan Poyer, who subsequently signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Bills News: Damar Hamlin Faces Competition to Earn a Roster Spot in 2024

After cutting Poyer, which saved the Bills $5.72 million in cap space, the Bills re-signed safety Taylor Rapp to a three-year, $10.625 million extension.

Buffalo signed Edwards to a one-year, $2.8 million deal in free agency and drafted Utah’s Cole Bishop in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. Buffalo also extended Cam Lewis, who has the versatility to play both safety and nickel.

With Edwards on a prove-it deal, and Bishop being a rookie, the door is open for Hamlin to earn a meaningful role on defense or special teams. However, he will need to prove himself during training camp.