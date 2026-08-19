Bills’ Damar Hamlin Handed Positive News Ahead of Browns Preseason Game

The Buffalo Bills have some tough roster decisions to make.

One of the more intriguing roster decisions to make is at safety, as Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone are likely competing for one roster spot. However, ahead of their second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Hamlin was handed positive news.

Ahead of the second preseason game, The Athletic’s Joe Buscgalia revealed his latest 53-man roster prediction, with Hamlin making the roster and Stone being cut.

“While I still have the Bills keeping five safeties, I’ve switched Hamlin onto the 53-man roster and Stone on the outside looking in,” Buscgalia wrote. “Between the two, I think Hamlin has been the more consistent player. While Hamlin may be the easier player to get on the practice squad, he’s endeared himself to this coaching staff with his smarts and the knack for being in the right place.

“Stone is a slightly more volatile asset with some missed tackles and coverage gaffes, but he’s a better athlete. However, if they reverse the decision, it wouldn’t stun me.”

Hamlin signed a one-year, $1.265 million deal with just $25,000 guaranteed, so it’s limited money for the fan-favorite. Stone, meanwhile, signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with $187,500 guaranteed.

With neither having much guaranteed money, whoever plays better likely will earn the roster spot. And, it appears Hamlin will get the spot.

Hamlin a Fan-Favorite in Buffalo

The Bills selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he’s become a fan-favorite with the team.

Hamlin ended up being an impact safety for the Bills. But, after his cardiac arrest during the Cincinnati Bengals game, Hamlin became beloved in Buffalo and someone the team and fans rallied around.

Since then, Hamlin has been more of a depth player but has still made some key plays. After he signed a one-year deal in 2025, he made it clear Buffalo is home to him, and he wants to be with the Bills for his entire career.

“It feels amazing to be back,” Hamlin said in March of 2025. “This is home, this is all I know as a pro. I’m connected to this place on a totally different level. So this is the place I want to be, where I want to spend my whole career if I can. It feels good to be back.”

Hamlin dealt with injuries last season as he appeared in just 3 games, recording 1 tackle.

Stone Was Eager to Sign With Bills

Although Hamlin is predicted to make the roster, Stone still could earn the roster spot.

Stone signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason, and he was eager to land in Buffalo.

“Talking to my agent, he’s always said the Bills are one of the better organizations to be with and he’s always raved about it,” Stone said after signing Monday. “So, for me, it’s just an easy decision.”

Stone, meanwhile, believes Jim Leonhard will use his strengths.

“They’re going to use me to my strengths. That’s the main thing I want to do at this point in my career is playing to my strengths and limiting my weaknesses,” Stone said. “That’s why they brought me in: to go get the ball. So, that’s how I was envisioning myself. That’s how I see myself in a lot of place … It’s cool as someone coming in to hear that’s an emphasis, taking the ball away.”

The Bills will play the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in their second preseason game.