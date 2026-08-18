Bills’ Damar Hamlin Named Trade Candidate for NFC Contender

The Buffalo Bills have some difficult decisions to make leading up to the 2026 NFL season. With a lot of talent on the roster, the cutdown period will be a difficult one.

Damar Hamlin is a name that has come up as a potential cut candidate. Whether or not the Bills are actually considering cutting him or not remains to be seen.

With that being said, Hamlin is a big-time fan favorite in Buffalo. Ever since he went into cardiac arrest on the field in a game after making a tackle, fans have rooted hard for him. He has found great success since returning from the life-threatening scare.

Keeping that in mind, Hamlin has now been suggested as a potential trade target for an NFC contender ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin Named Possible Target for Vikings

Hamlin would likely have some interest if the Bills made him available. One NFC team has been suggested as a possible landing spot.

Following the season-ending injury suffered by Jamal Adams, the Minnesota Vikings have been suggested as a trade suitor. Enfell’s Jamal Washington came up with the idea.

“Minnesota’s first unofficial depth chart listed Josh Metellus and Jay Ward as the starting safeties, with Theo Jackson also in the mix. CBS News Minnesota noted that Metellus regularly works near the line of scrimmage in Minnesota’s hybrid scheme rather than playing as a traditional deep safety,” Washington wrote. “That usage makes him more valuable when Flores can move him around instead of asking him to handle every coverage assignment.”

He continued on, revealing why he thinks the Vikings could be a landing spot for the Buffalo safety.

“Hamlin could help solve that problem without requiring the Vikings to chase a star. Buffalo’s current depth chart lists Geno Stone behind Cole Bishop at safety and Hamlin among the next options, according to CBS Sports. The Bills also have C.J. Gardner-Johnson and several younger defensive backs competing for roles.”

Taking a Look at Damar Hamlin’s Career in Buffalo

At 28 years old, Hamlin is still in the prime of his career. He didn’t have a big role in 2025 for the Bills, but he did play very well in 2024.

Last season, Hamlin played in just five games. He ended up with a single tackle. Back in 2024, he played in 14 games and racked up 89 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and five defended passes.

When given consistent playing time, Hamlin is a capable starter and a high-end backup. For a team like the Vikings who need to fill Adams’ role, he could be a perfect fit.

There is no guarantee that Minnesota will have interest in trading for Hamlin. But, if Buffalo makes him available, the Vikings would be a team worth keeping an eye on.