Bills Safety Damar Hamlin’s ESPY Awards Cameo Goes Viral

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was the recipient of some unfortunate attention at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11.

Hamlin was shown during the presentation of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, which was given to former NFL player Steve Gleason. The Bills safety was among the athletes and celebrities attending the annual award show, but the timing of his on-screen cameo made waves on social media.

Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, saying initially he was given a prognosis of living close to three more years.

“I’d have been dead years ago,” Gleason said.

But it was at this moment that the broadcast panned to Hamlin, listening along from the audience. Some fans saw his appearance as untimely given that Hamlin technically “died” on the field during a January 2023 game for the Bills when his heart stopped during cardiac arrest.

Fans React to ESPN’s Odd Timing

The clip attracted some immediate attention, with many re-sharing on social media and criticizing ESPN for what they saw as a dig at Hamlin. Some thought the appearance during Gleason’s reference to death was intentional on ESPN’s part.

“Nah they down bad for that,” one person shared on X.

“Wow, SMH,” another person posted on X. “Nefarious work.”

Other fans made reference to the conspiracy theories that arose shortly after he suffered cardiac arrest during a January 2023 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin himself has made both direct and indirect references to these theories and the people spreading them.

Close to three weeks after the incident, shortly after he had been released from the hospital, Hamlin shared a picture of himself standing in front of a mural with his likeness. In the caption, Hamlin wrote the word “Clone” in apparent reference to the theory that he had been replaced by a clone after suffering cardiac arrest and dying on the field.

Damar Hamlin Could Face Big Challenge

While Hamlin earned widespread praise for the efforts he put into recovery and return to the field in 2023, the safety could face another challenge this offseason. Some insiders believe he will be on the roster bubble this year and may have a difficult time finding a spot on the 53-man roster.

After an injury to Micah Hyde thrust Hamlin into a starting role for much of the 2022 season, he saw much more limited playing time in 2023 and appeared in just five games. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted that the Bills could part ways with Hamlin this summer, looking to trade him and recoup some value.

“Hamlin looks like he’s on the outside looking in on the roster this year,” Buscaglia wrote. “The Bills’ trading him at some point before the season would not be a surprise, either.”

Buscaglia noted that returning veteran Taylor Rapp and second-round draft pick Cole Bishop likely have the inside track for starting safety jobs in Buffalo this year, leaving Hamlin competing for a spot as a reserve. Hamlin’s versatility could give him a boost, with the Bills plugging him in on special teams units through his first three seasons.