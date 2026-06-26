Bills Handed Damning Outlook on Offense Ahead of Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills made a bold move on offense to acquire DJ Moore to be the team’s No. 1 receiver.

However, despite the addition of Moore, NFL analyst Bill Barnwell of ESPN isn’t a fan of the Bills’ offense. Ahead of training camp, Barnwell ranked every NFL team’s WR, TE, and RB groups and had Buffalo ranked 29th and called it one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL.

“Beyond Cook, it remains difficult to get excited about Buffalo’s receiving corps, even after the addition of DJ Moore,” Barnwell wrote. “While some of the issues surrounding the decision to acquire Moore have to do with factors such as trade value and contract terms — which aren’t being considered here — there have to be real questions about whether Moore is still a difference-maker as he turns 29.

“After all, 2025 was comfortably Moore’s worst season as a pro, as he fell down the priority list at receiver for the Bears as the year went along. Moore hasn’t missed a game in five years, which is a positive, but he profiles as one of the least imposing top wideouts in the league. This would be one of the worst receiving corps on paper without Josh Allen on the other side of the passes.”

James Cook led the league in rushing last year, but the wide receiver unit leaves a lot to be desired. Dalton Kincaid, meanwhile, is the starting tight end, but he’s struggled to stay healthy, which is why Barnwell doesn’t rank them highly.

Barnwell Criticzes Bills Roster Breakdown

Although Buffalo made a bold move to acquire Moore, Barnwell thinks he isn’t the same receiver.

Instead, Barnwell felt like Moore had taken a step back and wasn’t sure how much better he would make the Bills’ wide receiver unit.

“For all the Bills are spending at receiver, the same question still lingers: If Allen needs to throw for a first down to win a game, who should he trust to get open? Every team ranked above the Bills has at least one receiver that fans would bring up as an obvious answer for their quarterback. The Bills still, somehow, do not,” Barnwell added.

Bills fans have been critical of the lack of weapons for Allen, and Barnwell believes Buffalo has the third-worst wide receiver, running back, and tight end groups in the NFL.

Buffalo Expects Moore to be Difference-Maker

Although Barnwell doesn’t think Moore will make a huge difference, Bills head coach Joe Brady thinks Moore will make a difference.

Brady believes Moore has a dynamic skill set, which will make the Bills offense that much better.

“I know the person, the player, the skill set,” Brady said of Moore. “I know we had a really good offense last year. Adding DJ to it should only make Josh’s life a lot easier and make Khalil Shakir’s life a lot easier. He’s dynamic and he’s going to make our team a lot better.”

Buffalo will need Moore to be a true No. 1 receiver, which the Bills haven’t had in years.