Veteran Running Back Returns to Bills for Third Stint in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills will have a familiar face returning to their backfield.

The team announced on March 11 that they signed veteran running back Darrnyton Evans, who will return for his third stint with the team. Evans is expected to provide some depth at running back, fighting for a spot behind starter James Cook.

Bills Add Competition to the Backfield

Evans has bounced around the NFL since coming into the league as a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He has spent time on four different teams including two separate stints on Buffalo’s practice squad. Evens has 65 rushes for 249 and one touchdown in his career, adding 12 receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown reception.

The Bills have another decision to make in the backfield, with Ty Johnson hitting free agency after the conclusion of his contract. Johnson worked his way up from the practice squad last season, making a big impact behind Cook and as the team’s primary third-down back.

Johnson had 41 rushes for 213 yards and one touchdown on the ground last season, adding 18 receptions for 284 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Johnson had a big impact in the playoffs, especially in the wild-card round win over the Broncos where he rushed for 44 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards including a touchdown. Johnson also returned two kicks for 59 total yards.

After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared praise for Johnson’s performance.