Veteran Running Back Returns to Bills for Third Stint in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills will have a familiar face returning to their backfield.
The team announced on March 11 that they signed veteran running back Darrnyton Evans, who will return for his third stint with the team. Evans is expected to provide some depth at running back, fighting for a spot behind starter James Cook.
Bills Add Competition to the Backfield
Evans has bounced around the NFL since coming into the league as a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He has spent time on four different teams including two separate stints on Buffalo’s practice squad. Evens has 65 rushes for 249 and one touchdown in his career, adding 12 receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown reception.
The Bills have another decision to make in the backfield, with Ty Johnson hitting free agency after the conclusion of his contract. Johnson worked his way up from the practice squad last season, making a big impact behind Cook and as the team’s primary third-down back.
Johnson had 41 rushes for 213 yards and one touchdown on the ground last season, adding 18 receptions for 284 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Johnson had a big impact in the playoffs, especially in the wild-card round win over the Broncos where he rushed for 44 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards including a touchdown. Johnson also returned two kicks for 59 total yards.
After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared praise for Johnson’s performance.
“I’ve been saying that all year long — Ty Johnson is the best third down back in football,” Allen said, via AtoZ Sports. “The things that he’s able to do for us, the way we communicate, him in the pass game, blocking and running the ball, he does it all. I’m so happy for him. So proud of him. He made a heck of a play. It was fourth down, there was no point in holding it, taking a sack there. They played man, and I just gave him a chance.”
Bills Could Have One More Expensive Decision Coming
Though the Bills have Cook under contract for another year along with power running back Ray Davis under contract for three, they could face a looming decision on the future of their backfield. Cook has made it clear that he wants a contract extension, floating the idea of making $15 million per year — a figure that would put him near the top of the league.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL combine, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he wished Cook took a less public approach with his contract demands but stressed that the team still placed a high value on him. Cook led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in two straight seasons, the first Bills running back to do so since LeSean McCoy.
“The business is the business,” Beane said. “Would I prefer we don’t take the business outside? Yes. I think that’s always the best way to handle it, but James is a grown man. He’ll handle it the way he does. It doesn’t change my view of him.”
