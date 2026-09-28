Buffalo Bills Rookie Defender Gets Bold Prediction After Week 3

The Buffalo Bills could see a rookie make more of an impact after a solid Week 3.

Buffalo rallied to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home to remain undefeated and build their lead atop the AFC East. The Bills won 24-16 on Sunday as they outscored Los Angeles 17-3 in the second half.

Buffalo will host the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 4 NFL action.

Buffalo Bills Rookie CB Davison Igbinosun Gets Positive Take

In the Bills’ Week 3 win over the Chargers, starting cornerback Christian Benford went down with a toe injury.

Due to Benford’s injury, rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun was thrust into a bigger role. Buffalo traded back into the second round to select the cornerback out of Ohio State, and he performed well.

After the game, Bills analyst Brandon Ray of FanSided named Igbinosun a winner of the week and someone Buffalo can rely on going forward, and a potential franchise player.

“Christian Benford went down with a toe injury, puttting rookie Davison igbinosun in his place. In his replacement of Benford, Igbinosun managed to deflect a pass and he finished third in total tackles on the defense,” Ray wrote. “He had the chance to show just how solid he is in man coverage. If he can continue to work on his holding penalty issue that he had in college, he could become a franchise player in a few years for the Bills.”

Igbinosun recorded 6 tackles and a pass defense in the win over the Chargers as he made some big plays on defense.

If Igbinosun can build off this, the Bills defense will be even better and harder to play against going forward. Ray believes he could be a franchise player, which would be a massive win for Buffalo going forward.

Buffalo Defense Propels Team to Win

Against the Chargers, Buffalo’s defense was stellar as Josh Allen and the offense struggled.

In the first two games, Allen was the reason for Buffalo’s wins, so head coach Joe Brady was thrilled with how the defense played today.

“The defense kept us in the game early,” Brady said postgame. “The first eight drives, we had five takeaways. … The fact that we were able to still find ways to win football games speaks to the character in that locker room and not pointing fingers, staying together, and continuing to put the ball down. It’s never easy to win in this league, and I’m never going to apologize for winning.”

Star Bills defender Ed Oliver also said the defense owed it to Allen to pick him up and get the win when he was off.

“Hey, Josh carried us for two weeks, and he didn’t have to answer for us,” Oliver said. “Hey, we’re not gonna answer for it either. We’re just playing together, playing team ball. We got the win. That’s all that matters.”

The Bills will host the Patriots on Sunday in Week 4 NFL action.