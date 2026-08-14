NFL Suspends Bills Defender 3 Games for Violating Drug Policy

The Buffalo Bills will be without a critical member of their defensive front for the 1st 3 games of the regular season after the NFL suspended veteran defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

“Bills DT Phidarian Mathis was suspended three games for violating the NFL substance abuse policy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Mathis, 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, is in his 2nd season with the Bills and signed a 1-year, $1.195 million contract on February 23.

“Bills DT Phidarian Mathis has been suspended for the first 3 games of the season for violation of NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Friday. “He can play in preseason, but can’t play in regular season until eligible for reinstatement on Sept. 28. Third suspension for Bills in two years. Phidarian Mathis is expected to play a significant role for the Bills defensive line. He has been the backup for Deone Walker in training camp Looks like DeWayne Carter will make the roster after all.”

Mathis was a 2nd-round pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft but was released late in the 2024 season and picked up by the New York Jets, where he finished the year.

One look at Mathis’ career to this point reveals a study in unavailability, although to this point it’s been because of injuries. In his 1st 3 seasons, he missed 28 out of a possible 51 regular-season games.

On August 11, Mathis appeared to have the upper hand on Carter for a spot on the 53-man roster when the 1st unofficial depth chart was released.

The Bills open the preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. The Bills open the regular season on Sunday, September 13, on the road against the Houston Texans before returning home to face the Detroit Lions in Week 1 in the official opening of their new, $2.2 billion stadium in a primetime game on Thursday Night Football.