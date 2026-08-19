Talented Bills’ 16-Game Starter Called NFL’s Top ‘Breakout Candidate’

The Buffalo Bills might have a star waiting in the wings with 6-foot-7, 331-pound defensive tackle Deone Walker.

Walker enters his 2nd season after a surprise rookie season in which he became a plug-and-play starter — 16 starts in 17 regular-season games — and was playing his best football down the stretch.

It all figures into why Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Gordon McGuinness has Walker at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Breakout Candidates” headed into 2026.

“A fourth-round draft pick last season, Deone Walker showed some encouraging flashes during his rookie campaign,” McGuinness wrote on August 18. “Despite what you might expect from a player his size, the former Kentucky Wildcat made his biggest impact as a pass-rusher, earning a 78.3 PFF pass-rush grade while generating 20 pressures on 283 pass-rushing snaps. A full NFL offseason should allow him to take another step forward and make an even bigger impact along the interior of the Bills’ defensive line.”

Buzz Building for Deone Walker in 2026

McGuiness isn’t the 1st eagle-eyed media member to single Walker out as a future potential star for the Bills. The Athletic’s Tim Graham also thinks the 2025 4th-round pick (No. 109 overall) has what it takes.

“The 2025 fourth-round draft pick started every game after the season opener, making a strong impression at a position of need,” Graham wrote on July 13. “Walker’s offseason mission has been conditioning to play all three downs. He said in June he had slimmed from last year’s playing weight of 338 pounds to 328 pounds. By a large margin, he led all Bills defensive linemen with 37 run stops. Walker recorded two half-sacks with 16 pressures. His eight tackles for losses finished behind only edge rusher Joey Bosa, and his four pass breakups tied for fourth behind three defensive backs. Walker, who just turned 22 in March, added two more pass breakups and snagged his first interception in the playoffs.”

Walker also had a signature moment in the playoffs — an interception against the Denver Broncos in a 33-30 overtime loss in the AFC Divisional Round.

Walker’s 40-Yard Dash Time Damaged Draft Stock

There’s an interesting parallel between the start of Walker’s college career and start of his pro career that’s worth pointing out.

As he did with the Bills in 2026, Walker’s freshman season at the University of Kentucky in 2022 started as a reserve. As he did with the Bills, Walker became a starter his 1st season — he eventually became a 3-time All-SEC pick in 3 seasons before leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft.

Walker didn’t rise above the 4th round thanks in large part to concerns about his speed — he ran the 40-yard dash in a disastrous 5.36 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. That’s slow even for someone of his size.

Walker was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie Team. That’s already a really stout return on investment on his 4-year, $5.24 million contract.

“A defensive lineman with rare traits, Walker might require a heavier lean on projection over tape,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2025. “He’s tight-hipped and too upright to really sink in and command the gaps as an even-front defensive tackle. His success rate rises once he’s able to kick out wider in the alignment and engage in more man-to-man battles. Consistent pocket pressure could come if he starts playing with better aggression to overwhelm protection with physical gifts. The tape was better in 2023 and there were times in 2024 that his conditioning showed up as an issue. Walker’s traits and upside could make him a more consistent NFL talent if he improves his technique and ramps up his motor.”