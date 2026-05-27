5-Foot-6 Playmaker Named Bills ‘Most Exciting’ UDFA to Watch Ahead of Camp

The Buffalo Bills are in their Super Bowl window, so making the roster isn’t easy, especially for undrafted free agents.

However, the Bills did sign some intriguing undrafted free agents after the draft that could crack the 53-man roster or the practice squad. With OTAs underway and training camp set for later this summer, Buffalo will get plenty of looks at those players.

Ahead of training camp, NFL analyst Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report named 5-foot-6 running back Desmond Reid as the most exciting UDFA to watch for Bills fans.

“Reid struggled with injuries last year at Pitt, but back in 2024 he demonstrated the damage he can do with the ball in his hands,” Davenport wrote. “That season, Reid averaged 5.3 yards per carry, caught 52 passes and surpassed 1,500 total yards. There’s just one small problem—Reid is just 5’6” and weighs less than 175 pounds.

“That lack of size and Reid’s injury history led to his going undrafted, and he’s not going to be a lead back in the NFL. But the youngster’s explosiveness in the open field, plus pass-catching skills and experience returning punts (including two touchdowns) makes him an interesting prospect if a team can figure out a way to scheme him touches in space.”

Reid is a playmaker who’s shifty and can gain extra yards with his speed and elusiveness. But, how his size will translate to the NFL will be a major question the Bills will have to figure out ahead of roster cuts.

Reid Brushed Off Size Ahead of NFL Draft

Ahead of the NFL Draft, Reid was asked about his size plenty, which he didn’t think was much of a factor.

Instead, Reid felt like his play did all the talking, as people had concerns about his size at Pitt, and he was able to thrive.

“Hearing things, people saying things about me when I was growing up, it kept me focused and made me want to prove people wrong,” Reid said during the NFL combine in Indianapolis. … “I can do whatever. I can run somebody over, and I put that on my film. I’m not the kind of guy who just wants to make somebody miss.”

Reid also knows he can block well despite being listed at 5-foot-6 and 174lbs.

“Even when I came to Pittsburgh, a lot of those players thought, ‘He can’t block,’” Reid said. “They look at me and think size has something to do with blocking, but it has nothing to do with blocking. Blocking is a ‘want to’. … Anybody can do it.”

Reid rushed for 278 yards on 60 carries and 2 touchdowns, and added 23 receptions for 317 yards and 2 touchdowns in an injury-filled season. The year prior, he rushed for 966 yards and 5 touchdowns on 184 carries, and added 579 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Bills Key Offseason Dates

Buffalo has begun OTAs as its offseason work has begun with Joe Brady as their new head coach.

The Bills’ key offseason dates are as follows:

May 26-28, June 1-4: OTA voluntary workouts

June 9-11: Mandatory minicamp

Mid-late July: 2026 NFL training camps begin

Buffalo will open its 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.