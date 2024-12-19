Bills Star Excused From Practice as Plane Crashes Near His Home: Report

Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins was excused from practice on Thursday, with reporters noting that a small plane crashed near his home outside of Buffalo.

Reporter Matt Bove of WKBW in Buffalo reported that Dawkins was not at the team’s practice.

“We just finished watching Bills practice,” Bove shared in a post on X. “Dion Dawkins was excused from today’s practice for a personal reason.”

Bove also linked to a separate report from WKBW that shared details about the crash, noting that it did not crash near any homes.

“New York State Police say a small, single-engine plane has crashed in a remote area of Aurora,” the report noted. “The crash happened Thursday morning off Route 20a on Stewart Court. The plane went down in a wooded area behind houses.

“According to public records, the property belongs to Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.”

Police Investigating Plane Crash

There was no indication that Dawkins or anyone in his family was hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation. WKBW reported that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was working with the East Aurora Police Department on the investigation.

The town of Aurora posted a message on Facebook reporting the crash and asking people to stay away from the area.

The news outlet added that there were reports of heavy fire and smoke around the area of the crash. There was “possibly only one person on board” the plane, the report added, citing reporter Eileen Buckley.