Bills Division Rival Sign 8-Year NFL Veteran After Being Released Ahead of Cutdown Day

The Buffalo Bills had a punting competition this offseason after selecting Tommy Doman Jr. in the seventh round.

Buffalo signed veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a one-year extension this offseason as he enters his eighth NFL season. However, after selecting Doman, it seemed likely the rookie would win the job, which ended up being the case.

Now, after Buffalo released Wishnowsky, he became a free agent, and he’s set to sign with the New England Patriots‘ practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport.

“The Patriots are signing veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky to their practice squad later, source says, as the former Bills punter stays in the AFC East. Wishnowsky is in NE for a physical today and provides insurance,” Rapoport wrote on X.

The Patriots have Bryce Baringer as their punter, as he’s held the job since 2023 when New England selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite Baringer having been the Patriots’ starting punter for three years now, New England is bringing in Wishnowsky to add depth. It’s also insurance after he dealt with an injury in the final preseason game for New England.

Wishnowsky was selected in the fourth round in the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He was with the 49ers until May of 2025, when he was released, and then spent time with the Washington Commanders before signing with the Bills last season.

Bills GM Was Impressed With Doman

Buffalo selected Doman in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he will now be the team’s starting punter.

After selecting Doman, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said special teams coach Jeff Rogers was impressed with him.

“On drafting punter Tommy Doman, Brandon Beane said “a lot of influence from our special teams coach Jeff Rogers…..we got guys in front of him and talked about mechanics. Touch-to-toe, hang-time, how many steps…we thought he was a really good fit for us.”

Doman began his college career at Michigan in 2021, but he redshirted. He took over as the starting punter in 2023, punting 53 times for an average of 44.3 yards per kick with a long of 71 yards en route to the Wolverines winning the national championship.

Doman transferred to Florida for the 2025 college football season. He punted 50 times with an average of 44.0 yards per punt, earning All-SEC honors from Pro Football Focus.

Buffalo Releases 21 Players

The Bills released 21 players on Sunday to get down to their 53-man roster.

Buffalo’s roster cuts were as follows:

The Bills will open their season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans on the road.