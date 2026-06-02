DJ Moore Drops Bold Comment on Josh Allen, Bills Offense

The Buffalo Bills made a bold move to acquire DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears to bolster the wide receiver room.

Moore will be the team’s No. 1 receiver, and as OTAs have begun, he admits getting on the same page as Josh Allen has been difficult. However, he’s confident he and the offense will be fine by the season start.

“I mean, it’s gonna be perfect later on, but right now it’s still growing pains,” Moore said, via the Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald.

Although there are some growing pains right now, Moore said it’s been nice to be with the Bills and meet everyone in the organization.

“Everybody’s been lovely,” Moore said. “They’re friendly, like everybody gets along, so it’s amazing to see.”

The hope is that Moore and Allen can get on the same page quickly and make an impact in Week 1 and the entire season to bolster the Bills’ offense.

Moore, meanwhile, is also reuniting with Joe Brady, who was his offensive coordinator in Carolina. So, Moore is eager to catch up with him and help make Buffalo’s offense that much better.

“I gotta catch back up to him,” Moore said of Brady. “He’s won a lot more games than I have since Carolina. And his offense has evolved into what it is today.”

Moore recorded 50 receptions for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns last season with the Bears.

Allen Happy Bills Acquired Moore

Buffalo has been searching for a true No. 1 receiver ever since Stefon Diggs left. But the hope is that Moore can fill that void.

Moore has been a true No. 1 receiver in the past, and Allen said he was ‘very happy’ when Buffalo acquired him.

“He’s so smooth. There’s an old saying, it’s ‘slow is smooth, smooth is fast’. And he’s not slow. But he is so smooth and he glides. Some of the cutback, like when he’s got the ball in his hands, he’s a running back,” Allen said on Centered on Buffalo with Eric Wood.

“He does some unbelievable things. Can move his body in ways that I really haven’t seen someone his size do. So, yeah, it’s been fun to get to throw with him, and we’re just going to continue to grow each and every day that we get those reps in. And I’m very, very happy that we’ve got him.”

Moore joins a Bills receiver group that features the likes of Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Skyler Bell, among others.

Joe Brady Not Worried About Big Plays Right Now

As Buffalo gears up for training camp, head coach Joe Brady said he’s not focused on the big plays, which is why there could be some growing pains.

Instead, the new Bills head coach said he’s just focused on making sure the team makes the right plays.

“I want to see how we run to the football,” Brady said. “I want to see how we celebrate each other’s success, I want to see the tempo in and out of the huddle, and how are we getting lined up. The communication in the back end from the defense, and are we on the same page?

“I’m not concerned with the big plays right now … We’ll make mistakes, but what does it look like the next day? Did we learn from the mistakes? So, I’m really focused on the how by what we’re doing right now. And then we’ll continue to progress that into the training camp and really hone in on the scheme.”

The Bills will begin training camp in late July.