DJ Moore Injury Update: Bills WR Suffers Scary Injury Against Lions

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore suffered a frightening injury against the Detroit Lions, giving the Bills a potentially huge setback on a night when their offense was unstoppable to start the game.

Moore was hurt on a play at the goal line late in the second quarter, appearing to fall hard on his shoulder. The wide receiver remained on the turf and was tended to by the team’s medical staff.

DJ Moore Evaluated After Injury

As SI.com reporter Alex Brasky noted, Moore appeared shaken up after the play.

“DJ Moore goes down after going low to try and make a reception,” Brasky wrote in a post on X. “Uh oh ..Walks off slow with trainers. Doesn’t look great”

While the Bills didn’t have an immediate update on Moore, there did seem to be a positive sign after he was taken off the field. As Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino noted, Moore seemed to give a positive sign to head coach Joe Brady while being taken to the locker room.

“Joe Brady just went in and checked on him, turned and gave a thumbs up. Moore now walking off,” Parrino wrote.

The Amazon broadcast noted that Moore was taken for X-rays to evaluate two potential injuries — a shoulder injury and a stinger.

The Lions had suffered an injury on the previous drive, losing defensive back Avonte Maddox to a foot injury. He was carted off to the locker room for evaluation, and the team listed his return as questionable.

The Lions had already lost two key members of the secondary, with safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both placed on the reserve/PUP list to start the season.

The Bills also suffered a late injury setback, losing star defensive tackle Ed Oliver to a hip injury that he suffered while warming up before the game. Video showed Oliver going through reps alone when he appeared to suffer the injury. Because he was injured close to the 90-minute deadline to declare ineligibles, the Bills kept him out and activated veteran edge rusher Mike Danna instead.

Bills Off to Hot Start

Before losing Moore to injury, the Bills’ offense controlled the game, scoring touchdowns on each of their first three drives. Despite a penalty that pushed the Bills back 10 yards on the play where Moore was injured, they scored on the next play on a 16-yard pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid.