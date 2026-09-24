As the Buffalo Bills get ready to clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, there are questions about the availability of wide receiver DJ Moore, who left the game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder and stinger injury.

Moore was limited on Wednesday during practice, and the hope was he would be a full participant for Thursday’s practice, but that wasn’t the case.

He did not practice on Thursday, which could worry Bills fans (and fantasy football owners), but Moore was quick to offer some optimism about his availability on Sunday.

Bills WR DJ Moore Sends Message on Availability Despite Newest Injury Report

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Moore said he’s feeling better after exiting the game vs. Detroit and provided a positive update.

“Felt great,” Moore said. “Still gotta go through some things but we, we gonna be good. …It’s more of, ‘What’s the threshold and the pain tolerance.'”

Head coach Joe Brady also provided some comments on not only Moore, but defensive tackle Ed Oliver (who was limited Thursday due to a hip injury), saying, “There are guys who are not gonna be out there at practice today that, you know, still feel good about them playing in the game this week. So we’ll just kinda see what it looks like throughout the week and kinda go from there.”

The hope is Moore is a full go, and he’s a tough player, so fans should lean towards him playing on Sunday.

More on Moore’s Injury

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown commented on Moore’s injury, saying, “You know, skill guys [WR, RB, TE], they care a lot about their bodies and DJ seems to care a little bit less.”

Brown meant that in good faith, saying Moore is fearless on the field, which unfortunately can result in an injury from time to time.

“I think he plays hard just as anybody and he is a factor when he’s out there with us, you know, not just making plays, but just the vibe he brings to the huddle and on the field,” Brown added. “That’s a guy that does it right and he’s gonna do everything in his power to help the team whether it’s just like a jet sweep or just to run a clear-out route.”

However, Moore isn’t the only wideout dealing with an injury.

Keon Coleman did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury, and likely won’t play against the Chargers. That opens the door for fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell to make his mark.

In his lone preseason appearance, Bell had seven receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown. Everyone should be excited to see how he helps elevate Buffalo’s offense during the regular season.