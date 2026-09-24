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Bills WR DJ Moore Sends Message on Availability Despite Newest Injury Report

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ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: DJ Moore #2 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

As the Buffalo Bills get ready to clash with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, there are questions about the availability of wide receiver DJ Moore, who left the game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder and stinger injury.

Moore was limited on Wednesday during practice, and the hope was he would be a full participant for Thursday’s practice, but that wasn’t the case.

He did not practice on Thursday, which could worry Bills fans (and fantasy football owners), but Moore was quick to offer some optimism about his availability on Sunday.

Bills WR DJ Moore Sends Message on Availability Despite Newest Injury Report

DJ Moore
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: DJ Moore #2 of the Buffalo Bills is looked over by staff after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Moore said he’s feeling better after exiting the game vs. Detroit and provided a positive update.

“Felt great,” Moore said. “Still gotta go through some things but we, we gonna be good. …It’s more of, ‘What’s the threshold and the pain tolerance.'”

Head coach Joe Brady also provided some comments on not only Moore, but defensive tackle Ed Oliver (who was limited Thursday due to a hip injury), saying, “There are guys who are not gonna be out there at practice today that, you know, still feel good about them playing in the game this week. So we’ll just kinda see what it looks like throughout the week and kinda go from there.”

The hope is Moore is a full go, and he’s a tough player, so fans should lean towards him playing on Sunday.

More on Moore’s Injury

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown commented on Moore’s injury, saying, “You know, skill guys [WR, RB, TE], they care a lot about their bodies and DJ seems to care a little bit less.”

Brown meant that in good faith, saying Moore is fearless on the field, which unfortunately can result in an injury from time to time.

“I think he plays hard just as anybody and he is a factor when he’s out there with us, you know, not just making plays, but just the vibe he brings to the huddle and on the field,” Brown added. “That’s a guy that does it right and he’s gonna do everything in his power to help the team whether it’s just like a jet sweep or just to run a clear-out route.”

However, Moore isn’t the only wideout dealing with an injury.

Keon Coleman did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury, and likely won’t play against the Chargers. That opens the door for fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell to make his mark.

Skyler Bell
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Skyler Bell #13 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on August 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In his lone preseason appearance, Bell had seven receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown. Everyone should be excited to see how he helps elevate Buffalo’s offense during the regular season.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Bills WR DJ Moore Sends Message on Availability Despite Newest Injury Report

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