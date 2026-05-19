DJ Moore Reveals Surprising Goal he Wants to Accomplish at Bills OTAs

The Buffalo Bills made a big move to acquire DJ Moore to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

Moore has been a solid receiver in the NFL for years and is likely the best receiver Josh Allen has had since Stefon Diggs. However, he did have a down year in 2025, so there are plenty of question marks, but Moore said he’s using OTAs as a chance to establish himself and prove he can still be a No. 1 receiver.

“Just establish myself, show everybody that I still can do what I do, and do it with the Bills,” Moore said.

When asked if he entered OTAs with a chip on his shoulder, Moore said that wasn’t the case.

“Nah, I’m going to be myself every year, it’s what I do.”

Although Moore said his goal at OTAs is to establish himself and prove he’s still an elite receiver, he also wants to get on the same page with the offense.

Moore said he’s already had conversations with Josh Allen, and he expects the transition to be seamless.

“Catching up to speed with everybody, the faster I do that, the faster I get going on with everybody else. This is the time to do it, me and Josh have been talking, going through it, we are going to be good,” Moore said.

Moore recorded 50 receptions for 682 yards last season.

Bills HC Excited to Add Moore

Although Moore had a down season last year, Bills head coach Joe Brady was excited Buffalo traded for him.

Brady coached Moore in Carolina, and he expects the receiver to be a difference-maker this season.

“You try not to go into it and be like, ‘Hey, I remember what the player was and let’s just do it.’ It’s natural in football,” Brady said. “Five years is a long time. But the player that I turned on the tape wasn’t any different in terms of the way that he moved, the skill set, the opportunity, the big plays, using him in a bunch of different ways.

“I saw that, and I didn’t see a guy that has had any drop-off, I saw a guy that there’s a clear vision for how we’re going to utilize him and get the ball in his hands. I know him and Josh, there’s been a lot of work this offseason getting them on the same page, but I’m really excited about where that’s gonna go.”

Brady believes adding a receiver like Moore will also make the rest of the receivers better.

“I know the person, the player, the skill set,” Brady added. “I know we had a really good offense last year. Adding DJ to it should only make Josh’s life a lot easier and make Khalil Shakir’s life a lot easier. He’s dynamic and he’s going to make our team a lot better.”

Buffalo’s Offseason Schedule

The Bills kicked off OTAs as part of their offseason schedule ahead of the regular season.

Buffalo has a brand new coaching staff in place, so the offseason workouts will be key for the team. The full schedule is as follows:

May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-4: OTA voluntary workouts

June 9-11: Mandatory minicamp

Mid-late July: 2026 NFL training camps begin

The Bills kick off their 2026 season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.